Evangelicalisms Toxic, Slut-Shaming Tale Gets The Hollywood Treatment

THEA surefire way to dry up a steamy romance is to reveal that it’s a literary chastity belt. This may not be evident in the trailer for redemptive love, which hits theaters on Friday, but make no mistake: between the western’s corseted bar girls and muscled gold diggers lies a cult classic of gospel sex education.

It was in the late twenties when my generation of church youth discovered Francine Rivers redemptive love (1991), which reappeared on evangelical shelves when it was refurbished in 2005. For trembling teenagers and yearning church ladies, it was the most salacious novel to erase religious censorship and it was consumed as more than fiction. The book sold 3 million copies and offered a six-week follow-up study to teach Christian women what to expect from men, marriage, and themselves.

The cover of the book features an illustration of the heroine that accentuates her slender arms and the bodice of her puffy, scarlet head, however, disappears over the top edge of the book. For a church child, the image seemed captivating and elusive, an apt portrayal of jaded beauty. I now see the spotlight-lit body and faceless figure reflect the unsettling undertones of an evangelical sexual zeitgeist.

From the names of prostitutes to the color of heroines’ dresses, redemptive loveOn the big screen, the pop culture crossover remains dedicated to Rivers’ novel. Although filmed in Cape Town, South Africa, the film establishes the lonely landscapes of the California frontier and the muddy streets of debauched mining town Pair-A-Dice. The names of the towns allude to canons of Western American literature (e.g. Bret Hartes 1869 Flat Poker Outcasts) and the Christian classics (its pronunciationpar-a-saysuggesting the carnal temptations of Vanity Fair in The Pilgrims’ Journey).

And the film, like the book, vaguely references the Old Testament biblical story from which it is based. In the ancient book of prophecy, God calls a man, Hosea, to marry a wayward woman who will regularly run away for lovers; Hosea must remain faithful to him in spite of everything. The dynamic is an instructive allegory of God’s relationship with the ancient nation of Israel. Although the ruse only encompasses two pages of scripture, Rivers California Gold Rush’s account has nearly 500, and the film adaptation is two hours long. The hero of westerns, like the gods, is called Hosea.

The film goes straight to the point with its allegorical hero: Michael Hosea (Tom Lewis, Mr Jack) wants a wife. The blue-eyed farmer is kneeling in a bucolic hillside chapel, begging God to share his life with someone. The request, however, comes with two footnotes about what he likes best about this life partner: maybe seashells like to fish and maybe seashells have long legs. He is a man of refined tastes. But he concedes to any plan the Almighty has for him, acknowledging that God knows the kind I need. Rather than terms like woman or person, a woman is presented as a gender suited to her needs.

Our holy farmer is in town when he sees Angel (Abigail Cowen, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina). He notices, instantly and constantly, her appearance: slender arms, porcelain skin, golden curls. She is considered the most beautiful woman west of the Rockies (the book adds: east of the Rockies too). As Michael marvels, a zing through the heavens zaps his heart to confirm that this woman is going to be his leggy fishing counterpart. She is his to claim. He is thrilled that the heavens have confirmed that his gender is the hot gender until he learns that his gender is a prostitute. Michael is baffled that God chooses, as he states in the book, a filthy dove to be his wife.

More than grumpy, this attitude is the expression of prosperity sex gospel movement, a wave of Christian sex education from the late 1990s that asserts that the Almighty has an exciting plan for Christians to abstain from extramarital sex, a movement that coincided with redemptive loves publication. The promise suggests that God has an erotic future with a hot spouse planned for those who devoutly follow his rules, primarily if they refrain from copulation before marriage.

This marital reward is enticing, but must be earned. And in a patriarchal system, as many gospel expressions tend to be, the spotlight is on the reward of man; as the faceless figure on the cover of the Rivers book suggests, the spotlight is on the female body.

Although the film follows the trajectory of biblical allegory, the plot is propelled by this ed. evangelical sex. Michael is sincere in his desire to give Angel a life of color, warmth, beauty and light. But his sincerity is underpinned by a presumption of authority evident from the start of the relationship. When Michael buys 30 minutes with Angel, during which his seatbelt remains buckled, he tells her that he is not proposing to marry him. She replies that his lifestyle is none of his business, to which he states, It became my business the minute I saw you. He’s convinced that God called him to redeem Angel, and his obedience to that call cuts through anything Angel can say. Evangelical men and women should not only find this romantic, but should also admire Michael for his commitment. The success of the films will constantly demand that the public admire him as well.

The angels’ eventual consent is only offered after the brothel bouncer beats her to a pulp, preventing her from working. The romance of the tenuous consensual marriage lights up in a montage of her farming and, as promised, fishing for all the beautiful things Michael loves. He confirms that he loves her and that he didn’t marry her because she is beautiful, but he never tries to find out more about her. Any theological themes that suggest he is obeying God’s command to redeem her are snuffed out in the film’s obsession with the beauty of angels and the implicit dynamics of patriarchal power.

Tom Lewis and Abigail Cowen on the set of redemptive love Universal

For the film to work as a romance, audiences must accept that the only problem with the arrangement is the Angels’ inability to receive love due to its litany of past traumas: murder, forced sterilization, incest, trafficking. sexual. heroin. She constantly runs away, and Michael constantly stays engaged despite his grief. And when she finally overcomes her trauma, becoming a Christian, Angel reverts to Michael, the film ends with the hero earning his prosperity sex gospel award. Through his devotion to God, Michael gets the hottest woman in all the cardinal directions in the Rockies, they have hot sex on his farm, and the final scene is the couple fishing with their child, another growing up in the round bellies of angels.

The journey of the angels reminds us that healing comes through love and acceptance, never through judgment or force, says director DJ Caruso Deadline. And there’s plenty for fans of historical novels to do about this on-screen journey. Kisses are sweet and temptations are many. And for a church movie, the adaptation is surprisingly generous in that it gives audiences two entire sex scenes, though all the tender curves are shown with long hair and wandering hands.

But a journey of love and acceptance that ultimately suggests that throughout the heroine just need to submit to a man shouldn’t be seen as a role model as evangelical girls were once expected do it. Especially when the fates of harlots who failed to catch the eye of farmers, or even gods as history might suggest, confirm the correlation between beauty and a woman’s outlook, the unredeemed are consumed in hell this side of death when they perish in a whorehouse fire. Angel, instead, enjoys her happily ever after, redeemed.