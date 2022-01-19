‘Animals With Cameras’ explores the invisible | Culture & Leisure





Creatures of Evidence are more interesting than people get in the form of the ongoing presentation Nature (7 p.m., PBS, TV-G, check local listings) Animals with Cameras. Think about it. Surround a group of humans with dozens of cameras and you get the contrived tribal councils of Survivor, or the discarded white wine flutes of Real Housewives. Put these cameras on animals and you will discover unknown worlds and unexplored depths. This chapter of Animals With Cameras focuses on the marine world. Within an hour, marine biologists make discoveries about sea turtles that rewrite our understanding of the species. Film crews travel to a desert island off the coast of Cape Verde to equip egg-laying turtles with technology that allows us to follow their adventures. The cameras are fixed with a special resin which dissolves after a few days, sending the equipment to the surface. Once recovered, the images reveal a world at the bottom of the Atlantic. It had long been assumed that turtles did not feed while nesting, a period that lasted for months. But these girls are hungry. In a wonderfully haunting scene, our reptile cinematographer comes across a giant anchor lying and rusting on the ocean floor. It’s also covered in seaweed, a salad bar for that hungry turtle and mom-to-be. It’s one thing to strap a camera to a turtle’s back; it’s a whole different slip on a shark fin. Once equipped, these predators descend hundreds of feet, far deeper than any diver can attempt. Turtle and shark cameras document worlds humans could never see for themselves. Despite all the efforts of man, more than 80% of the ocean remains unexplored. Creature cameras are also revealing worrying signs of spreading algae that could endanger coral reefs, vital feeding grounds for countless species of sea life. A true crime tale with powerful personal consequences, The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman is streaming on Netflix. It’s the story of an unhappy wife and mother who embarks on a relationship with a man she met online, who excuses her absences with media work stories and allusions to the ‘spying. What could go wrong? Also streaming on Netflix, Heavenly Bites: Mexico explores this country’s rich culinary traditions, focusing on concoctions that defy description and emphasize breaking recipe rules. We have a Joe in the White House and an ordinary Joe on NBC. Make Way For Home Inspector Joe (8 p.m., HGTV, TV-PG), following Certified Teacher Joe Mazza, who helps renovators and new homeowners avoid the kind of oversights that can blow budgets and turn a dream home into a money pit. Streaming on Disney+, the second half of the second season of The World According to Jeff Goldblum is coming. TONIGHT OTHER HIGHLIGHTS Burn Spouse on Chicago Med (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14). Eileen Brennan, Tim Curry, Madeline Kahn, Christopher Lloyd, Michael McKean, Martin Mull and Lesley Ann Warren play characters from a popular children’s board game in the 1985 dark comedy Clue (7 p.m., TCMX). On the Road to Nowhere on Chicago Fire (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14). NOVA (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) explores newly discovered evidence of dinosaurs that once roamed Alaska, from all places. Ambushed by Dad on Good Sam (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14). Wartime Life on Chicago PD (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14). CULT CHOICE John Wayne, Pedro Armendariz and Harry Carey Jr. star as three outlaws who risk their lives to bring a swaddled child back to safety in director John Fords 1948 Western 3 Godfathers (3 p.m., TCM, TV-G) , a cowboy variant of the Bible story of the Magi. SERIES TICKETS Drew Carey hosts The Price Is Right at Night (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14)…First impressions count on I Can See Your Voice (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG)…Camcorders and minivans on The Goldbergs ( 7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) … Mood swings in the time machine on DCs Legends of Tomorrow (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG) … Musical chairs on The Wonder Years (7:30 p.m. , ABC, TV-PG) … Eyes on the prize on The Amazing Race (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) … Next Level Chef (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) … Dan se feels old and grumpy on The Conners (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) … Poison Ivy’s Reckless Act on Batwoman (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) … Dad Troubles on Home Economics (8:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) … The Chase (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG). LATE AT NIGHT Christine Baranski and Nation of Language are booked on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (10:35 p.m., CBS) … Judi Dench, Huma Abedin, Teddy Swims and Daniel Fang visit Late Night With Seth Meyers (11:37 p.m., NBC) … Dakota Johnson, Josh Gad and Jackie Kashian appear on The Late Late Show With James Corden (11:37 p.m., CBS).

