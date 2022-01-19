Rachel Zegler on responsibility and privilege as a white Latina in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 07: Rachel Zegler attends the Los Angeles Premiere of West Side Story held at the El Capitan Theater in Hollywood, California on December 07, 2021. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for 20th century studios)

Rachel Zegler, the young actress who plays Maria in Steven Spielbergis the remake of West Side Story, became what many would consider the biggest star of the year. Not only has she captivated audiences with her impressive acting range and singing skills, but she is already working on her next project playing the lead role in Disney’s live-action adaptation of White as snow. If Zegler is nominated for Best Actress, she could become the youngest Latina nominee in Oscar history. That said, Zegler hasn’t been embraced by everyone in the community. In fact, there are quite a few critics who don’t believe Zegler is “Latina enough” to be given the role. In a recent interview on Varietyit is Awards Circuit Podcast, the actress chatted with VarietyFilm Awards Editor-in-Chief Clayton Davis on Maria’s iconic role and the privileges that come with being a white Latina in Hollywood.

Towards the end of the interview, Davis addresses much of the controversy surrounding Zegler landing the role of Maria, as she is half Colombian and half white. He asks her the question why there always seems to be such a lack of understanding when it comes to what a Latinx is. Zegler uses this moment to not only address the tunnel vision and understanding people still have around Latinidad, but also to confess her privilege as a white Latina and the responsibilities that come with it.

“People find solace in boxes, that’s really what I learned, and people found comfort in the bubbles they filled for standardized testing. And I don’t understand it, because they made me feel uncomfortable,” Zelger says. “Because I’m a white Latina, I have a lot of privilege, and if that’s the conversation people want to have, about my privilege in this industry. , so I’m absolutely welcome to have this conversation. Because yes, it’s my job to open doors for people who aren’t – or are disenfranchised in this industry. Have Ariana [DeBose] at the forefront of a beautiful film this season is an amazing thing and hopefully not the last of its kind for a long time. Where we need to have this conversation of, oh, an Afro-Latina as a leader for the first time since Ariana DeBose. I never want this conversation to happen again. There’s no point in boxing people in and saying you’re not enough or you’re not enough. What dictates this? Who dictates this?”

When it comes to Zegler’s biracial and bicultural identity, the actress admits she grew up constantly resenting being called half and half. She believes that her identity is hers.

“You know, yeah, my dad is white – he’s American. His family has been in this country for many, many years. And the same can’t be said for the other side of the family. I’m more immersed in my Colombian culture that I was never immersed in my American culture, so why can anyone else tell me what I am?” she asks. “I don’t know, I grew up in a house that spoke the language. I was never really taught, because there was this idea of ​​my abuelita since my mother was a child and when I was a child , that you are American. You will speak English. You will go to an American school and you will find a good job, you will earn money and you will have a family. And this is the life that is prepared for you before you were born.

Zegler talks about the importance of being able to forge her own identity while making it clear that she is well aware of the privileges that come with being a Latina who looks like her – especially in Hollywood, an industry that to this day , prefers to give lead roles to white Latinas as opposed to black or native Latinas.

“And I just don’t understand why people think that certain facets of your life dictate your identity. You know, the problem with my identity is that it belongs to me. And that’s how I navigate in the world, and no one knows about my daily struggle,” she says. “Like I said, I’m a white Latina. I don’t get pulled over on the street because of my appearance. It’s my privilege, but when I speak Spanish in the metro, people spit on me. I was told to go back where I came from, even when I was born in suburban New Jersey. Never mind these people. But these are the same people who hide behind a profile on Twitter and tell me that because my father is American or because my mother was not born in Colombia or because I was not born in Colombia that my identity does not is not valid.”

The 20-year-old actress thinks there’s no point fighting with people who have obviously already made up their minds about how they choose to view people. Her advice to young Latinx people is to focus on how you feel about yourself, how you navigate your own identity, and how you stand up for yourself and others.

“And like I said, I’m a white Latina in an industry that’s not necessarily nice to Latinas but definitely kinder to white Latinas than anything else, and so it becomes my job to make sure that those doors are open to other Latinos who aren’t necessarily — you know, they’re not fixing the box,” she adds.

While we hear a lot of white women these days acknowledging their privilege and making efforts to pass the mic to women of color, we don’t necessarily hear enough white Latinas — especially in Hollywood — publicly acknowledging the privileges that come with being white Latinx while also taking on the responsibilities that come with it. According to a recent Pew Research study, Darker-skinned Latinxes report more experiences of discrimination than lighter-skinned Latinxes. It’s not something we didn’t already know. And yet, the white Latinx conversation still tends to miss the mark when it comes to accountability.

The truth is that while being white Latinx can come with constant questioning of your identity and heritage, it also comes with a privilege – that privilege being not to face the systemic racism that the Black Latinx. We don’t stop them in the street because of the color of their skin. They are the first to be considered for Hollywood roles, and they still meet many of the Eurocentric beauty standards imposed on women. This is why so many people were furious when Selena Gomez landed the cover for SheThe Latinx Heritage Month Issue because it looked more like the same thing. And while Ariana DeBose plays Anita in West Side Story was major, the truth is that if he had been given the role of Maria, many racists would have been pissed. We are clearly not there yet. But it’s refreshing to see a young actress like Zegler understand the responsibility of using her platform to open doors for others. It is no longer enough to acknowledge your privilege. We should be past that by now, and in 2022 it looks like bragging. It’s the work that needs to be done after acknowledging the privilege that counts, and Zegler seems set to do it. You can’t make a public statement like that without expecting the community to eventually hold you accountable. So trust them!