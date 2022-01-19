Entertainment
Tyra Banks pays tribute to the “magical” Andre Leon Talley | Entertainment
Tyra Banks will hear the “spirit” of André Leon Talley forever.
The ‘America’s Next Top Model’ star paid tribute to the former editor-in-chief of American Vogue following his death on Tuesday (18.01.22) at White Plains Hospital at the age of 73, and recalled how point It was always “magical” to be around the influential fashion journalist and admitted she learned a lot from him.
She said in a statement to ‘Entertainment Tonight’: I loved André. Before I met him, I had never seen such a prolific person serve up a rare blend of fabulous fashion and a love of Southern comfort. Being in his presence was so magical. He made me smile, laugh and was a masterful teacher – a genius historian.
“Scholar, colleague, effervescent spirit, legend, you rest now, dear André. But your spirit, your je ne sais quoi, your iconic voice, I hear it now. And always will. We all will.”
Cynthia Erivo described André’s death as “devastating” for the fashion industry.
She wrote: “A devastating loss for fashion today. Rest in peace, Mr Andre Leon Talley.”
Billy Porter took to Instagram to share a video of Andre talking about wearing a custom Karl Lagerfeld dressing gown.
He captioned the post: “”#Legendary. RIP @andreltalley [prayer and candle emojis] (sic)”
Viola Davis shared a photo of herself with the writer.
She wrote: “RIP Andre Leon Talley. Rest well King [heart emoji]”
Swizz Beatz also remembered André as a “king”.
He wrote on Instagram: “The greatest boss in fashion!!!!! We thank you for everything King [rose emoji] the one and only @andreltalley [dove emojis] you showed us the way wow this is hard 🙁 My condolences to his family at this time [prayer emoji] 1 on 1 (sic)”
The influential fashion journalist and stylist was known for his larger than life personality and strong personal style.
After stints at Andy Warhols Interview Magazine and Womens Wear Daily, Andre quickly rose through the ranks of the Vogue fashion bible, rising from director of fashion information from 1983 to 1987, to first African-American creative director from 1988 to 1995.
