Arjun Kapoor clicks candid photo of his sister, Anshula Kapoor, cuddling their dog





Bollywood actor, Arjun Kapoor loves to pamper his sister, Anshula Kapoor. From posting funny childhood photos to writing inspirational notes, Arjun knows how to spread love over his little sister, Anshula. The sibling duo has always been the mainstay of each other's strength. Together they have been through the toughest times and come out of them even stronger. Arjun and Anshula were born to filmmaker, Boney Kapoor and his first wife, Mona Shourie. It was in 2012, when their mother, Mona Shourie, left for the heavenly abode. Since then, the brother-sister duo have made sure to stay together and be the guide in each other's lives. On January 19, 2022, Arjun took to his Instagram handle and posted a photo of Anshula with her pooch. In the photo, Anshula was seen cuddling their pooch and hugging him from behind. Meanwhile, Arjun wrote: "My precious." Anshula immediately took to the comments section and wrote a cute note for her brother. She said she still loved him even after he slyly tried to click on her candid photo. She wrote, "I love you even when you sneakily capture candids." Also read: Jankee Parekh Mehta shares playful video of son Sufi Mehta calling him adorable name Earlier, in a media interaction, Arjun spoke about the void his mother's death left in his heart. He said: "How do I come to terms with the fact that she's not here to see that I created an independent identity for myself, that I run a household, that I grew up to be everything she wanted me to be. become? For all the sacrifices she's made for me, there's something of a reward sitting here right now as I speak to you. I wish she'd seen that. I wish I was in a position where I could tell her that I managed to make you proud, Ma. There is no respite after the death of a mother. I always tell people that you are allowed to take your parents for granted to some extent, but don't underestimate the power of having them around. They're your backbone. You think it's there, but imagine one day it cracks – you're going to fall. I've lived my life without a spine for the last 5 years. We loved the cute click of Anshula with her doggie! And you?

