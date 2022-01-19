Bollywood lacks representation or are we not reaching out enough?





Priyanka Chopra on the role of Mary Kom said in an interview that the role should have been played by an actor from the northeast because she did not look like her physically. The actor revealed the struggles she faced while preparing to play Mary Kom in the film as she was inspired by the athlete. Bollywood has started characterizing many diversities and minorities of the society in its films to acquaint the audience with the difficulties they face in their lives and also to normalize their individualities as a part of the society. Yet these characterizations often lack appropriate and adequate representation of the communities involved. Priyanka Chopra in her interview with Vanity Fair talked about the difficulties she faced playing Mary Kom in the Athletes biopic because she didn’t look like her. The actor had to embody sportsmanship because of this lack of resemblance which was both mentally and physically painful. Priyanka Chopra on Playing Mary Kom: I’m Nothing Like Her I don’t look like him at all. She’s from North East India and I’m from North India and we don’t look alike physically. The actor said he admitted the role should have been played by a woman from the northeast. She added, I spent a lot of time with her so she could educate me on her choices, why she made the choices she made. The film Mary Kom was criticized upon its release for portraying Priyanka Chopra as a sportswoman from the northeast. The film sparked a huge controversy over the lack of representation from the northeast in Bollywood condemning the move as racist. However, the actor was praised for his performance with numerous awards. Chopra admitting the lack of representation of diversity is a step towards recognizing this inadequacy. Bollywood, with its lack of diverse artists, is also responsible for stereotypical and prejudiced characterizations of communities. Transwomen begging at red lights, the tomboyish attitudes of lesbian women, are some of these characterizations that need to be stopped. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui: Does the film lack the representation that the LGBTQ community needs? Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, which revolves around the life of a trans woman, featured cisgender actor Vaani Kapoor to play the trans woman. Many criticized the move for the lack of representation of the LGBTQ community, but the film received positive reception. Director Abishek Kapoor acknowledged this criticism pointing out the fact that Bollywood is still in its primary stage of being open about such sensitive issues and normalizing in Indian society. He further added that steps taken in this direction could enable community representation and participation in years to come, if not now. In this movie I think the attempt was at least to take giant steps in that direction and maybe in the next two years if we make more movies about issues like this and characters like that and we will cast transgender people in those roles. I think we will catch up that distance very soon, he mentioned when addressing the lack of representation at Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. It is a good sign that directors and filmmakers recognize and take responsibility for the lack of representation of diverse diversities in the Indian community. Bollywood must first learn to be more inclusive and open to self-representation, only then can it create an impact to break down rigid archetypal perceptions about society’s communities. The opinions expressed by the author are their own.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.shethepeople.tv/top-stories/opinion/bollywood-lacking-representation-priyanka-chopra-mary-kom-vaani-kapoor-chandigarh-kare-aashiqui/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos