Entertainment
The corruption of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association
There’s no such thing as minority representation, especially when it comes to award shows. Growing up, it was inspiring to see how more and more people of color were finally being recognized for the outstanding work they did in film/TV.
One would expect this trend to only increase over time.
This reality is shattered when you discover that the people making the decisions are not like you.
In an embarrassing Los Angeles Times exhibit, it was reported that of the 87 journalists honoring notable movies/TV shows at the Golden Globes, none of them are black.
We are an archaic association. I still think the HFPA needs outside pressure to change, an anonymous member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) said in an interview with the LA Times.
How relieving to see that there are members who are aware of the outdated practices that go on within the HFPA.
Under their tab on the Golden Globes website, there is a Complete list of each journalist, as well as the countries they represent.
Public information like this would lead you to assume that the higher-ups of this organization would be more aware of the message they are broadcasting: a panel of whitewashed journalists.
An organization at this level of prestige should be held to a higher degree of standards, particularly with respect to the diversity of its membership.
Cue the backlash.
Almost a month after the publication of the exhibits, the HFPA issued a statement indicating their commitment to implementing fair practices in their organization’s hiring process.
We recognize that we should have done more, and sooner, the HFPA’s commitment to add black journalists to their jury said.
Months later, the HFPA finally got their act together and announced the long-awaited list of new faces to add to the committee.
The results were an improvement, but still disappointing. It took months to compile a roster that nearly mirrored the roster demographics they had before the HFPA hired new members.
A breakdown of the 21 new members said 29% identified as Black, 24% as Asian, 29% as LatinX, and 19% as Middle Eastern/North African.
In addition, former members were required to complete Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) training.
It seems the HFPA isn’t quite serious about this training, as the breakdown mentions that not all members have completed this task.
What does this reflect on the organization? As long as they need DEI training, is that enough to catch up with previous decades when this practice was never even considered?
The DEI training requirement is preceded by countless others statutes who propose to reform the foundations of the HFPA.
This trend shows that these regulations are likely to be ignored by members who still uphold the corrupt ethics of nonprofit organizations.
On the bright side, this year’s awards show also brought a wide array of actors, with three black men (Will Smith, Denzel Washington and Mahershala Ali) vying for Best Actor.
Sadly, none of us at home got to see the monumental moment when Will Smith finally won the award.
The 2022 Golden Globes were not televised on NBC, as the company boycotted the broadcast instead of the diversity controversy.
It’s not like a huge audience is expected to watch this event.
Last year’s awards show drew 6.9 million viewers, down 62% from 2020, which drew 18 million people to their screens. Globes viewership has never been smaller in NBC’s 25 years of broadcasting the event, as reported by the New York Times.
Suppose NBC aired this year’s show, would you expect viewership to grow even after the flop of an announced HFPA comeback?
Although the effort is somewhat there and serves as a step in the right direction, it does not make up for lost time. With nearly three decades under its belt of being televised, it’s surprising to see the HFPA almost escape unscathed.
The fight for minority voices to be represented in the media is far from over, and this controversy should serve as a prime example of how not to run an organization where their only job is to be inclusive and hold account of minority votes.
(Visited 3 times, 7 visits today)
Sources
2/ http://loyolaphoenix.com/2022/01/the-corruption-of-the-hollywood-foreign-press-association/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Hospitals in Half of US States Near Capacity as Omicron Continues to Scale | American News January 15, 2022
- Krafton sues Google, YouTube and Apple for alleged PUBG clones January 15, 2022
- Garbage and recyclables are piling up as omicron takes its toll on sanitation workers : Coronavirus updates : NPR January 15, 2022
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022