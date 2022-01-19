The corruption of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association

There’s no such thing as minority representation, especially when it comes to award shows. Growing up, it was inspiring to see how more and more people of color were finally being recognized for the outstanding work they did in film/TV.

One would expect this trend to only increase over time.

This reality is shattered when you discover that the people making the decisions are not like you.

In an embarrassing Los Angeles Times exhibit, it was reported that of the 87 journalists honoring notable movies/TV shows at the Golden Globes, none of them are black.

We are an archaic association. I still think the HFPA needs outside pressure to change, an anonymous member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) said in an interview with the LA Times.

How relieving to see that there are members who are aware of the outdated practices that go on within the HFPA.

Under their tab on the Golden Globes website, there is a Complete list of each journalist, as well as the countries they represent.

Public information like this would lead you to assume that the higher-ups of this organization would be more aware of the message they are broadcasting: a panel of whitewashed journalists.

An organization at this level of prestige should be held to a higher degree of standards, particularly with respect to the diversity of its membership.

Cue the backlash.

It has been an esteemed pleasure for us to celebrate such incredible talent and a true honor to work with so many incredible organizations. To all the nominees and winners, thank you for all you do to bring the love of TV and film to global communities, 365 days a year. pic.twitter.com/z2514bYzQd — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 10, 2022

Almost a month after the publication of the exhibits, the HFPA issued a statement indicating their commitment to implementing fair practices in their organization’s hiring process.

We recognize that we should have done more, and sooner, the HFPA’s commitment to add black journalists to their jury said.

Months later, the HFPA finally got their act together and announced the long-awaited list of new faces to add to the committee.

The results were an improvement, but still disappointing. It took months to compile a roster that nearly mirrored the roster demographics they had before the HFPA hired new members.

A breakdown of the 21 new members said 29% identified as Black, 24% as Asian, 29% as LatinX, and 19% as Middle Eastern/North African.

In addition, former members were required to complete Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) training.

It seems the HFPA isn’t quite serious about this training, as the breakdown mentions that not all members have completed this task.

What does this reflect on the organization? As long as they need DEI training, is that enough to catch up with previous decades when this practice was never even considered?

The DEI training requirement is preceded by countless others statutes who propose to reform the foundations of the HFPA.

This trend shows that these regulations are likely to be ignored by members who still uphold the corrupt ethics of nonprofit organizations.

On the bright side, this year’s awards show also brought a wide array of actors, with three black men (Will Smith, Denzel Washington and Mahershala Ali) vying for Best Actor.

Sadly, none of us at home got to see the monumental moment when Will Smith finally won the award.

The 2022 Golden Globes were not televised on NBC, as the company boycotted the broadcast instead of the diversity controversy.

It’s not like a huge audience is expected to watch this event.

Last year’s awards show drew 6.9 million viewers, down 62% from 2020, which drew 18 million people to their screens. Globes viewership has never been smaller in NBC’s 25 years of broadcasting the event, as reported by the New York Times.

Suppose NBC aired this year’s show, would you expect viewership to grow even after the flop of an announced HFPA comeback?

Although the effort is somewhat there and serves as a step in the right direction, it does not make up for lost time. With nearly three decades under its belt of being televised, it’s surprising to see the HFPA almost escape unscathed.

The fight for minority voices to be represented in the media is far from over, and this controversy should serve as a prime example of how not to run an organization where their only job is to be inclusive and hold account of minority votes.

