Gaspard Ulliel, French film star, dies in a skiing accident





LONDON Gaspard Ulliel, star of French cinema best known outside his native country for having played the young Hannibal Lecter in Hannibal Rising and the fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent in Saint Laurent, died on Wednesday, the day after a skiing accident in France. He was 37 years old. Mr Ulliels’ family have confirmed his death in a statement to Agence France-Presse, the French news service. Roselyne Bachelot, French Minister of Culture, was among the many French political and cultural figures to pay tribute to him. His sensitivity and the intensity of his acting have made Gaspard Ulliel an exceptional actor, Mme Bachelot said on Twitter. The cinema today loses an immense talent. His death, from a head injury according to the French press, comes just weeks before Mr. Ulliel will appear in the Marvels Moon Knight series for Disney+, which is due for release on March 30.

Mr. Ulliel was born in the suburbs of Paris on November 25, 1984 and, while still a teenager, appeared in numerous French television shows and films. He studied cinema at a university in Paris, but told the New York Timesss T Magazine in a 2010 interview which he had to give up because his acting career took off. A return to directing was always on my mind, he said. In the same interview he talked about his love for skiing, saying that half of my family comes from the French Alps. As a child, I skied almost before I walked.

His global rise came with his first starring film role in 2003 in Strayed, a film set in wartime France, where he played a traveling teenager helping a woman fleeing Nazi-occupied Paris. Karen Durbin, writing in The New York Times, said he was the scene-stealer in the film. It seems fully arrived, showing us the facets of a complex, changing character like a blackjack dealer shuffling a deck of cards, she writes. For the performance, he was nominated for a Csar award, the French version of the Oscars. Mr. Ulliel became best known to audiences in the United States in 2007 when he took the helm of Hannibal Rising, the prequel to The Silence of the Lambs, playing Hannibal Lecter as a strangely likeable, if still gruesomely murderous, character. The film received mixed reviews. Jeannette Catsoulis, writing in The New York Times, said Mr. Ulliel never hardens into true horror.

But he won more unanimous praise for later films such as Saint Laurent and Till the end of the world, a war film set in Vietnam. AO Scott, reviewing Saint Laurent in The New York Times, said Mr. Ulliel portrayed designer Yves Saint Laurent as never having known a moment of doubt throughout his career, conveying a mixture of haunting and understated charismatic in sensitivity and coldness, wrote Mr. Scott. .

Mr. Ulliel was nominated for the Best Actor award at the Csars for his performance in Saint Laurent, an award he won in 2016 for his performance in Xavier Dolans It’s only the end of the world, in which he plays an award-winning writer who returns home to tell his family that he is dying. Fittingly for someone who has embodied one of fashion’s greatest icons, Mr. Ulliel has also moved in the fashion world, having graced the cover of French Vogue and campaigned for Chanel’s Bleu perfume. No immediate details were available about Mr Ulliels’ survivors.

