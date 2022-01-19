The magnificent new George Lucas museum is starting to take shape in Los Angeles Exposition Park





It is not a gigantic ship taking shape next to the Natural History Museum and the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles Exposition Park. It’s a testament to the power of storytelling. Founded by George Lucas and his wife, Mellody Hobson, the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art hopes to inspire current and future generations through the art of visual storytelling. The museum will feature various exhibits and visual storytelling, its founder said. Public programs will allow people to explore various forms of storytelling art. The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art takes shape in Los Angeles across from the Natural History Museum and the Los Angeles Coliseum on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Designed by architect Ma Yansong, the 300,000-square-foot museum is expected to be completed in 2023 It will feature two theatres, galleries and a restaurant. (Photo by David Crane, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG)

Conceptual rendering from the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art. Photo courtesy of the Lucas Museum.

The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art takes shape in Los Angeles across from the Museum of Natural History and the Los Angeles Coliseum on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. (Photo by Dean Musgrove, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG)

The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art takes shape in Los Angeles across from the Natural History Museum and the Los Angeles Coliseum on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Designed by architect Ma Yansong, the 300,000-square-foot museum is expected to be completed in 2023 It will feature two theatres, galleries and a restaurant. (Photo by David Crane, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG)

The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art takes shape in Los Angeles across from the Natural History Museum and the Los Angeles Coliseum on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Designed by architect Ma Yansong, the 300,000-square-foot museum is expected to be completed in 2023 It will feature two theatres, galleries and a restaurant. (Photo by David Crane, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG)

The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art takes shape in Los Angeles across from the Natural History Museum and the Los Angeles Coliseum on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Designed by architect Ma Yansong, the 300,000-square-foot museum is expected to be completed in 2023 It will feature two theatres, galleries and a restaurant. (Photo by David Crane, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG)

This concept design provided by the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art shows a rendering of their museum project at Exposition Park in Los Angeles. In January, George Lucas, the legendary filmmaker, is expected to decide whether to set up a museum for his vast personal art collection in San Francisco or Los Angeles, after other attempts were upended by community opposition. . (Lucas Museum of Narrative Art via AP)

The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art takes shape in Los Angeles across from the Museum of Natural History and the Los Angeles Coliseum on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. (Photo by Dean Musgrove, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG)

FILE – This undated file concept design provided by the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art shows a rendering of their proposed museum, just west and north of the Coliseum at Exposition Park in Los Angeles. “Star Wars” creator George Lucas and his team announced on Tuesday, January 10, 2017, that they had chosen Los Angeles over San Francisco as the headquarters of the museum that will feature his work. After what organizers called an extremely difficult decision, they announced on Tuesday that the museum would be built in Exposition Park in Los Angeles, where it will sit alongside other more traditional museums. (Lucas Museum of Narrative Art via AP, File) ORG XMIT: LA204

Rendering from the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art. The 300,000 square foot structure, designed by architect Ma Yansong of MAD Architects, will provide 100,000 square feet of gallery space, two theaters, restaurants, retail and event spaces. Yansongs futuristic design features transparent tube elevator shafts that will transport visitors through the plunging white ceiling into the lobby. Besides the museum, the development will include an 11-acre park. When the otherworldly museum opens in 2023, Valley residents may feel like they never left home, at least in part of the museum. Lucas acquired the archival records of the development and execution of Judith F. Bacas’ half-mile mural, The History of California, popularly known as The Great Wall of Los Angeles, which runs along Coldwater Canyon Avenue in the San Fernando Valley and will likely be featured in the museum. Lucas, who created the famous Star Wars franchise, is one of the most popular directors in the world, in addition to being a producer, screenwriter and entrepreneur. Lucas also directed American Graffiti, created the Indiana Jones franchise, and founded Lucasfilm, Lucasfilm Games, and Industrial Light & Magic.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eastbaytimes.com/2022/01/19/photos-george-lucass-stunning-new-museum-starting-to-take-shape-in-las-exposition-park/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos