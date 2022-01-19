Salman Khan’s hit-and-run lawyer dies battling leukemia!





Criminal lawyer Shrikant Shivade, famous for handling actor Salman Khan’s most controversial and high-profile hit and run case, has died aged 67 after battling blood cancer . The criminal lawyer had also represented actor Shiney Ahuja who was convicted by Mumbai police in a rape case in the year 2009. Just yesterday, sad news hit us that Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan’s driver Manoj passed away while accompanying the actor to Mehboob Studios, after suffering a massive heart attack. Today (January 19) the terrible news of the death of Salman Khan’s lawyer, Shrikant Shivade, came as a shock. One of the juniors who worked under lawyer Shrikant Shivade broke the horrific news to Zeenews. The juniors said the lawyer had leukemia (blood cancer) and was undergoing treatment for it. However, the criminal lawyer lost his battle with the deadly disease and died today (January 19) at a private hospital in Pune. A representative from the private hospital in Pune (where the Shrikant was undergoing treatment) said clinical haematologist Dr Sameer Melinkeri was treating Shivade. The lawyer is survived by his mother, wife and two children. For the uninitiated, Shrikant had a law degree from the Indian Law Society. The criminal lawyer has not only handled the high-profile cases of Bollywood actors Salman Khan (hit-and-run case) and Shiney Ahuja (rape case), but he is also known for handling the infamous 2G scam case , Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit in the Malegaon bomb. Explosion case, Former Mumbai Police Chief RD Tyagi in firing Suleman Bakery, Deepak Kulkarni in fraud case, Sheena Bora case and many more high profile cases! This is such sad news. Actor Salman has not yet reacted to this news. For more amazing updates, follow Koimoi Must read: Salman Khan has Black Tiger, Veteren Remake and 1 more project to choose from after Tiger 3, here’s everything you need to know! Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koimoi.com/bollywood-news/salman-khans-lawyer-in-his-hit-and-run-case-passes-away-battling-leukemia/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos