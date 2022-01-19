John Mayer Sets Free Show at Hollywood Palladium for SiriusXM and Pandora’s ‘Small Stage Series’





SiriusXMandpandora announced that they would kick off Super Bowl weekend in Los Angeles with aSmall Stage Series concert of John Mayer to Hollywood Palladium Wednesday, February 9. The free event will be hosted by Mayers’ longtime friend and well-known TV host, Andy Cohen. In addition to a live performance with songs from his latest LP,under the rock, and the rest of his extensive catalog, Mayer will sit down with Cohen for a live interview about his music, upcoming tour, and more. The supporters at Small Stage Series the show will receive free John Mayer-designed t-shirts (while supplies last) and stadium-regulated clear tote bags for use during Super Bowl weekend in LA live entertainment before the show and will be invited to strike a pose in various photo moments located throughout the venue. SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners can RSVP for the free John MayerSmall Stage Series an event here. I’m thrilled that people are entering the Sob Rock universe through SiriusXM and Pandoras Small Stage Series, Mayer said in a statement accompanying the announcement. This will be my first time performing many of these songs in front of a live audience and it’s something I’ve been looking forward to for a very long time. SiriusXM and Pandora Small Stage Series features performances with leading artists and performers in small, iconic venues. SiriusXM and Pandora launched the Small Stage Series in August 2021 and to date have announced performances of Alicia’s Keys, Brandi Carlile, cold game, David Matthews, Ed Sheeran, glass animals, The Go-Gos, HER, J Balvin, J.Cole, John Mulaney, Michael Che, Nathaniel Rateliff and night sweats, Old Dominion, Shaggy, and more. Related: John Mayer Thanks Betty White For Being A Friend With CNN’s Golden Girls Theme [Video] For those not in construction, Mayers Small Stage Series The performances in Los Angeles will be available to stream on an array of channels. In addition to being broadcast live on SiriusXM Spectrum by satellite (ch. 28) and on the SXM app Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 8:00 p.m. PT with multiple reruns throughout the week, the performance will also air on Andy Cohens Kiki Lounge (ch. 312) on Friday, Feb. 11 at 8:00 p.m. ET with reruns throughout the weekend. Radio Andy (ch. 102) will also air a live Andy Cohens interview with John Mayer on Friday, Feb. 11 at 7:00 p.m. ET with reruns throughout the weekend. Pandora will be able to watch John Mayers’ performance on Saturday, February 12 at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT. The free Pandora LIVE virtual event will also allow fans to rewatch the Andy Cohen interview and look back on various other exciting events from the Small Stage Series an event. During the Pandora LIVE virtual event, viewers will be invited to test their knowledge of John Mayer with pre-show trivia and chat live with other fans nationwide. Additionally, a limited amount of free John Mayer merchandise will be available to participants on a first-come, first-served redemption code basis. Fans can RSVP for the free virtual Pandora LIVE an event here. In the coming weeks, Pandora will launch Pandora LIVE: Behind the Scenes with John Mayer, a new station allowing fans to hear John Mayer’s behind-the-scenes stories and a medley of songs that inspire him. After the virtual event, the station will be updated to include live performance tracks and commentary from the show. The SiriusXMSmall Stage Series The event at the Hollywood Palladium on February 9 will serve as a soft opening for John Mayers vast 2022Sob Rock Tour. The 30-plus date tour kicks off in earnest next Thursday, February 17, with a show in Albany, New York.Times Union Center. For a full list of 2022 John Mayerunder the rock Tower dates, head here.

