Italian Villa With Only Known Ceiling Fresco By Caravaggio Gets No Bid : NPR

Riccardo Antimiani/ANSA/AFP via Getty Images Villa Aurora in Rome is on the market and has almost everything to please: lush gardens dotted with statues of Roman deities, more than one colorful fresco and the only known ceiling fresco painted by Baroque master Caravaggio. The only thing he doesn’t have? A bidder. The 30,000-square-foot 16th-century villa has been making waves after it went on the market for a starting price of $534 million on Tuesday, potentially making it the most expensive home in the world. But despite its extravagant masterpieces of Western art and its historically significant location, the villa neglected to receive offers. NPR’s Sylvia Poggioli reports that the villa will soon be auctioned again, this time at a lower price. The property ended up up for auction after a tumultuous inheritance battle between its current occupant, Texas-born Princess Rita Boncompagni-Ludovisi, and her stepsons. Built in 1570, the villa has belonged to the Boncompagni-Ludovisi family for 400 years and has never been open to the public. A video on the court website shows some of the ornate artwork of the property and its holdings, set to a boppy musical composition. Youtube

The park also houses a statue, attributed to Michelangelo, of Pan, the Greek god of nature. In 2010, a box of letters was found at the villa which included the writings of Marie Antoinette, Louis XVI and a number of former popes. T. Corey Brennan, professor of classics at Rutgers, has studied the villa and thinks there is still art to be discovered inside and on its extensive grounds (which also contain the ruins of an ancient Roman villa that could have belonged to Caesar.) “I guarantee the next owner there will be huge finds,” Brennan said.

. Riccardo Antimiani/ANSA/AFP via Getty Images But the history from Antiquity to the Renaissance also comes with the need for restorations, perhaps as much as 10 million worth. “You have to have a billionaire; a millionaire is not enough for that. You need someone with deep pockets, (who) doesn’t care if you have to spend $10,000 on a water leak or something. “Princess Rita told NPR. Alessandro Zuccari, a professor at La Sapienza University in Rome who helped appraise parts of the villa, was not surprised no one bid. “I would have been amazed if a buyer had come forward. The price is too high. Let’s see what happens in April, but I doubt anyone will come forward as someone like Bill Gates would do with Villa Aurora, especially with all the cool extras?” Zuccari said, according to the Guardian. The villa will be auctioned again on April 7, with a starting bid reduced by up to 25%, reports Poggioli. According to Italian law, the state has the right to intervene after the acceptance of a final offer and to purchase Villa Aurora. But experts say the Italian government is unlikely to buy the estate, historic for its art and price. This story originally appeared on Morning Edition’s live blog.

