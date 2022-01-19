Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela is rumored to troll the Indian cricketer once she dates Rishabh Pant





Rautela – who was said to have dated the Delhi cricketer in the past – while responding to one of his fans’ comments, the gorgeous actor said by the word ‘Pant’ that she only understood the English word “pant”, i.e. trousers. In one of her Instagram posts, a fan asked if the actress watched Rishabh Pant’s Century against South Africa in the third and final Test last week. Rautela – who was rumored to be dating the Delhi Capitals captain – replied: “Oh! You mean pants (pants emoji), yeah I saw that because everyone wears it. Like Rs 100 I saw inside.” It’s hilarious Urvashi Rautela Trolls Pants pic.twitter.com/xnO7BpamzM (@sharads_shreya) January 19, 2022 The actor’s response spread like wildfire with the trending “Urvashi Rautela Trolls Pant” going viral on Twitter. According to reports in 2019, rumors swirled that the Delhi cricketer was spotted having dinner with Urvashi Rautela in Mumbai. According to a report in Spotboye, the two were seen hanging out together at Estella, Juhu in Mumbai which sparked speculation that they are dating. However, Pant has announced in the past that he is dating a girl named Isha Negi and even posted pictures with his beloved. Isha also posted the same image and referred to the Indian cricketer as her soul mate. The message confirmed that they were romantically involved. Isha was also spotted recently. Meanwhile, on Wednesday January 19, Pant had an unforgettable performance with the bat as the Indian team lost the opening one-day international against South Africa by 31 points to lose 0- 1 in the three-game series. Pant – who was promoted ahead of Shreyas Iyer in the batting order – disappointed with the bat as he could only score 16 runs before being stumped by Quinton de Kock. Pant’s dismissal at that time was a blow for India as he was the last recognized hitter in the middle with debutant Venkatesh Iyer at the other end. ICC Ranking: Virat Kohli, Bumrah, Pant move up, Rohit Sharma drops to sixth

