Britney Spears sent Jamie Lynn to cease and desist for interviews





Jamie Lynn and Britney Spears.

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos.by Getty Images Would like Things I shouldn’t have said were a better name? Jamie Lynn Spears faces a challenge for the continued promotion of her memoir, Things I should have said, of her older sister, Britney Spears. The 40-year-old pop star has sent her little brother, 30, a cease-and-desist letter through his lawyer regarding mentions of Britney in interviews with Jamie Lynns about the memoir. Vulture obtained a copy of the letter, first reported by Page Six, which references Jamie Lynns alleging misleading or outrageous allegations about Britney in recent press. Although Britney has not read and does not intend to read your book, she and millions of her fans were shocked at how you exploited her for monetary gain, wrote Mathew Rosengart, l Britney’s lawyer. She won’t tolerate it, and neither should she. The letter intensifies a tension that, until now, had arisen in the exchanges of statements on social media between the sisters. Britney first called Jamie Lynn about a hello america interview in which Jamie Lynn spoke about calling her sisters’ behavior erratic and paranoid. Britney later took issue with a ABC night line interview in which Jamie Lynn said that Britney once locked her in a room holding a knife. Rosengart did not refer to specific claims, writing that airing false or fantasy grievances publicly is wrong, especially when designed to sell books. It is also potentially illegal and defamatory. Britney previously claimed on social media that Jamie Lynn wanted to sell a book about me at my expense, a sentiment echoed in Rosengarts’ letter. Jamie Lynn, meanwhile, said Things I should have said, released on January 18, is to set the record straight myself and is not about Britney. Rosengart referenced this quote in the letter, asking Jamie Lynn to stop discussing Britney in her book interviews. You reportedly recently said the book wasn’t about her, he wrote. She takes you at your word and therefore we ask that you cease and desist from referring to Britney in a derogatory way during your promotional campaign. Representatives for Jamie Lynn Spears did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Part 2 of Jamie Lynns podcast interview call her daddy is due to air Jan. 19, following the cease and desist letter. Britney and Jamie Lynn have previously bristled over Britney’s fight to end her conservatorship, with Britney testifying that she would honestly like to sue her family over the now dissolved arrangement.

