Dining in the East Village of Des Moines? Here is a guide to the best spots

Eclectic shops and fine dining coexist in the East Village, just west of the Iowa State Capitol and east of the Des Moines River. This update includes some of the new restaurants in the neighborhood.

Alba-Restaurant

Alba opened under Jason Simon over a decade ago with globally influenced cuisine served in a modern, eclectic space with reclaimed wood accents. Seasonal menus define the restaurant and demand a place in front of the kitchen to watch the chefs conjure up their dishes. The cocktail menu and the house burger are a must.

Site:524 E. Sixth St., Des Moines

Hours:Every day from 4 p.m. to closing. Happy hour from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the bar and on the terrace.

Contact:515-244-0261;albadsm.com;Facebook

The breakfast club

In February 2021, The Breakfast Club opened its doors for the bright and early crowd. The restaurant serves more than 40 brunch dishes with spicy classics such as monster cookie pancakes and a boba yogurt parfait with fried bananas. There are plenty of vegan and vegetarian options and an extensive brunch cocktail menu. During the warmer months, diners can brunch on the restaurant’s adjacent terrace.

Site: 212 E. Third St. Suite B, Des Moines

Hours: Every day from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Contact: 515-280-5251; thebreakfastclubusa.com; Facebook

Ceviche bar

Owner Tanya Suarez has channeled her Cuban heritage into creating dishes she grew up making and eating. Feast on ceviche, of course, Cuban sandwiches, ropa vieja, arroz con picadillo and bistec de palomilla. Vegan and gluten-free options are available. Sip mojitos, smashes, mules, Cuban-inspired cocktails and martinis. Or simply enjoy a Cuba Libre (rum and cola with lime).

Site:223 E. Walnut St., Des Moines

Hours: Open Monday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Wednesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.; close on Sunday.

Contact:515-770-9795;cevichebardsm.com;Facebook

Clyde’s Fine Diner

At the helm of the modern Clyde’s Fine Diner is owner and chef Chris Hoffman, a Chicago transplant who turns simple classics into something new. The menu puts a gourmet twist on dinner with dishes such as steak frites, home fries buried in creamed spinach, marinated mushrooms and ground beef and the CB&J a grown-up PB&J made with buttermilk. cashew, smoked apple jam and raclette. on homemade whole grain bread. Be sure to try the seasonal soft serve, which often comes in funky flavors like Lucky Charms cereal.

Site: 111 E.Grand Ave. Suite 111, Des Moines

Hours: Open Tuesday to Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Thursday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday.

Contact: 515-243-3686; clydesfinediner.com; Facebook

deleted

Chef and co-owner Suman Hoque opened his Iowa-focused restaurant in the East Village more than nine years ago. The ever-changing menu adapts as ingredients arrive in season so those bright, fresh flavors shine through. Look for dishes such as local grass-fed steak, salmon en papillote, lamb shank, and a vegetarian dish that can become vegan upon request.

Site:303 E. Fifth Street, Des Moines

Hours:Open Tuesday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Closed on Sunday and Monday.

Contact:515-244-1213;hoqtable.com;Facebook

The Iowa Dining Room

This ode to Iowa beers features 120 draft beers in a beer hall filled with an 1880s bar top salvaged from a bar in Jewell, reclaimed barn wood, historic signs, grain silos, machinery parts, salvaged furniture and more. Customers can drink beer with Iowa ham balls, fried cheeseballs or wings swaddled in one of nine sauces. Other options include BBQ meatloaf, breaded pork tenderloin, and burgers, burgers, burgers.

Site:215 E.Third St., #100, Des Moines

Hours:Open Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight.

Contact:515-243-0827;iowataproom.com;Facebook

Lucca

A James Beard Foundation semi-finalist for Best Midwest Chef in 2009, Steve Logsdon serves his high four-course prix fixe that changes weekly in Lucca. A pasta dish and dishes such as salmon, eggplant, scallops or New York strip loin anchor the menu. At lunch, spicy chicken sandwiches, light salads and ricotta and spinach rigatoni lead the way.

Site:420 E. Locust Street, Des Moines

Hours:Tuesday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Thursday to Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday.

Contact:515-243-1115; lucadsm.net;Facebook

Miyabi 9

Mike Miyabi, originally from Osaka, Japan, has stepped down from his role as owner of Miyabi 9, but the restaurant still serves Japanese dishes for customers in Des Moines. Diners can try udon noodles, katsu, teriyaki favorites, and yakitori dishes, but the main draw here is the sushi and sashimi.

Site:512 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines

Hours:Open Tuesday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for lunch and from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for dinner, and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for lunch and from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for dinner.

Contact:515-288-8885;miyabi9official.com;Facebook

Nosh cafe and restaurant

This frozen yogurt shop and fast-casual eatery offers healthy bowls, smoothies, bagels and toast, as well as quick-to-go meals. The frozen yogurt sold by the ounce in cups is topped with more than 70 different kinds of nuts, candies, sauces, fruits and cupcake crumbs called Molly’s Middles from Molly’s Cupcakes. Or order a shake with a healthy dose of superfoods. Frozen flans and sorbets are also available.

Site: 424 E. Locust Street, Des Moines

Hours: Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Contact: 515-280-5277; nosh-eats.com; Facebook

Olympic flame restaurant

For more than 30 years, this East Village restaurant has served a big Greek menu of gyros, flaming saganaki, crispy spanikopita, dolmathes and pasticcio. Diners must reserve space for the baklava. Belly dancers can sometimes be seen sneaking into the dining room.

Site:514 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines

Hours:Monday from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Tuesday to Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; close on Sunday.

Contact:515-243-4361;Facebook

Open Sesame

This East Village restaurant serves Lebanese cuisine in a warm and lively space. Mediterranean dishes include hummus, baba ganoush, gyros, falafels and shawarma. Try the kibbeh plate, an oven-baked pancake made with minced sirloin, bulghar, onion and Lebanese spices with laban (yogurt), hummus and pita; or vine leaves stuffed with rice, chickpeas, sun-dried tomatoes, parsley and onion.

Site:313 E. Locust Street, Des Moines

Hours:Open Tuesday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Closed on Sunday and Monday.

Contact:515-288-3151;Facebook

Plain-talk books and coffee

For the more literary, Plain Talk offers organic coffee and local foods made with produce from Raccoon Forks Farms in Redfield, as well as new and used books, records and local art. Customers can order from Prologue (drinks), Chapter One (breakfast), or Chapter Two (sandwiches).

Site:602 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines

Hours:Open Sunday and Monday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Tuesday to Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Contact:515-243-0815;Facebook

Railroad Bill Dining Car

This quirky little spot offers breakfast and lunch items such as biscuits and gravy, steak and eggs, burgers and sandwiches. After refueling at Railroad Bill’s, take a stroll through the adjoining antique shop. A full line of classic sodas is available, and there’s a sizable kids’ menu.

Site:621 Des Moines St., Des Moines

Hours:Open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily

Contact:515-243-0247;Facebook

Zombie Burger + Drink Lab

Attracting national attention for its hugely popular burgers with zombie references, Zombie Burger offers a wide selection of ingredients for burger customization. Customers can choose a specialty such as Dawn of the Dead with Bacon, Egg, American Cheese, Red Onion and Mayo or Veggie Mushroom Apocalypse with Breaded Mushroom Cheese Croquette, and order a cocktail or chunky milkshake and rich with a basket of chili cheese fries.

Site:300 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines

Hours:Open Sunday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Contact:515-244-9292;zombieburgershakelab.com;Facebook