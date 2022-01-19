Bollywood actor Govinda speaks out about keeping his marriage a secret

Bollywood actor Govinda has confessed that he kept his 36-year-old marriage to Sunita Ahuja a secret for a year to please his fans.

It is pertinent to mention that he got married to Sunita Ahuja in 1987 and went public after the birth of his daughter Tina a year later.

On a talk show hosted by fellow celebrity Simi Garewal, The Kill Dil The star admitted he took the plunge so as not to become unpopular among fans.

“People had scared me that my daughters would write me love letters and love me so much, I would lose my image and my fans,” he said, quoted in the report.

The Bollywood actor thinks having a huge fan following doesn’t matter and his decision to please his followers was a mistake.

the Hero #1 The star confessed that the couple rarely dated for a year of their marriage.

The veteran actor has revealed he would avoid accepting marriage proposals believing his wife would sabotage his career.

“By then, my career had become like my doll. I was afraid that someone would snatch my doll away from me,” he said.

Govinda said his wife felt bad about his attitude but managed to tolerate it.

He went on to say that tolerance is an art and that she maintained her relationship regardless of what happened between them.

