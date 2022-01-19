French actor Gaspard Ulliel died aged 37 following a skiing accident





Gaspard Ulliel died on Wednesday following a skiing accident, the family told the AFP news agency.

The actor was best known for movies like “A Very Long Engagement” and “Hannibal Rising.”

Ulliel will appear as Midnight Man in the upcoming Marvel “Moon Knight” series. Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> French actor Gaspard Ulliel has died following a skiing accident in France, the actor’s family told AFP. His family and his local agent Deadline that the 37-year-old actor, who will play Midnight Man in the upcoming Marvel series “Moon Knight”, was hospitalized after sustaining a head injury in a skiing accident near Grenoble on Wednesday. Representatives for Ulliel did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment. Ulliel, best known for his work in ‘Paris, je t’aime’, ‘A very long engagement’, ‘Hannibal Rising’ and ‘It’s only the end of the world’, was one of the most famous French actors. known.



Gaspard Ulliel in “It’s only the end of the world”.

Entertainment One





He won the most promising actor award for the famous Csar Awards in France in 2004 for “A very long engagement” and in 2017 he won the best actor award at the Csars for his performance in “Ce n’ is only the end of the world”. The actor also built his mark globally by starring in 2007’s “Hannibal Rising,” playing a young Hannibal Lecter from the “Silence of the Lambs” franchise, marking his first film in English. Around the same time, he also became the face of Chanel for its Bleu de Chanel men’s fragrance. Ulliel was set to become a superstar as he starred in Marvel’s anticipated series “Moon Knight,” which hits Disney+ from March 30 and stars Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke. He will play the thief Midnight Man in the series opposite the character of Isaac’s Moon Knight.

