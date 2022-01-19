Entertainment
Fashion World, Hollywood pays tribute
From Anna Wintour to Paris Hilton, find out how stars are mourning the fashion pioneer’s death.
The world of fashion, Hollywood and beyond pay tribute to Andr Leon Talley, who deceased Tuesday at the age of 73.
According to TMZ, the fashion icon and former creative director of Vogue died Tuesday at a hospital in White Plains, New York, but it’s unclear what he was battling in the hospital.
Following the news, designers and other members of the fashion industry, as well as celebrities, took to social media to mourn Talley’s death and honored him with touching tributes.
Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who Talley worked with for decades, shared a lengthy statement, which was published on the magazine’s website Wednesday.
“Andr’s loss is felt by so many of us today: the designers he enthusiastically applauded every season and who loved him for it; the generations he inspired to work in the industry, seeing a figure who broke boundaries without ever forgetting where he went; those who knew fashion and Vogue, simply thanks to him; and, not to mention, the multitude of colleagues over the years who have been constantly enthused by every new discovery of Andrs, which he talked about loudly and volubly – no one could make people more excited than him about the most seemingly insignificant fashion details,” Wintour said. “Even his stream of colorful faxes and emails was a highly anticipated event, something we were all looking forward to.”
“Yet it is the loss of André as a colleague and friend that I think of now; it is immeasurable,” she added. “He was gorgeous and erudite and wickedly funny – mercurial too. Like many decades-long relationships, there were some tough times, but all I want to remember today, all I care about, is is the brilliant, compassionate man who was a generous man and beloved friend to me and my family for many, many years, and who we will all miss dearly.”
Andr Leon Talley, the former larger-than-life editor of Vogue, has died aged 73. Below is a statement from Anna Wintour.
Take a closer look at Talley’s life and legacy: https://t.co/fOAAOANueSA pic.twitter.com/SbjAD91tJd
— Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) January 19, 2022
@voguemagazine
Fashion designers Diane von Furstenberg, Marc Jacobs and Zac Posen all paid tribute on Instagram.
“Goodbye darling Andre, no one has seen the world more elegantly and glamorously than you, no one was more moving and grander than you, the world will be less joyous now,” von Furstenberg wrote. “I have loved you and laughed with you for 45 years. I will miss your loud cries and your loyal friendship. I love you so much.”
Jacobs said: “I’m in shock. You stood up for me and you’ve been my friend since I started. Our talks, the times we shared. oh my friend. You and your passions were larger than life. I love you and I will miss you dear André. Rest in peace.”
Posen — who said he was “heartbroken” by the news — wrote: “What a loss,
Thank you for Wisdom, Support for many years of friendship. André’s belief in my work meant so much to me. He was my fashion angel deeply loved by generations at studio ZP and my family for over 20 years. Legend #ALT, pioneer
A king. . I will miss you terribly.”
Meanwhile, hotel heiress and reality TV star Paris Hilton tweeted, “You brought so much vibrancy and personality to the fashion world and there will never be someone like you! You are a fashion pioneer legend forever, Rest In Peace.”
Whoopi Goldberg, co-host of ‘The View’, also took to Twitter, writing, “Just in time for the front row of fashion week in heaven, Ms. Vreeland, Coco Chanel, Karl Lagerfeld… and now Andre Leon Talley. RIP Unforgettable in every way”
Actress Milla Jovovich shared a sweet photo of herself and Talley on Instagram, calling the fashion legend an ‘incredible artist’ and ‘one of the most truly wonderful humans’ she’s ever had met.
“I can’t believe what a force of nature left us today,” she captioned the post. “Andre Leon Talley was such an amazing artist, but he was also one of the most genuinely wonderful humans I have ever met. Always there with the most beautiful smile and open arms, he was so sweet and kind, always so graceful and I imagine the term ‘fierce’ was coined after I met him I feel so lucky to have been embraced in his warmth so many times in my career because good people are rare in this business and you you’re much more likely to encounter a Sending you so much love André. It was an honor and a privilege.”
Filmmaker Ava DuVernay posted a moving tribute to her Instagram Stories, writing, “Our paths first crossed when I was a publicist. I was in awe. We spent some quality time together at the time. He was wise and kind to me. Years later, he came to a “Queen Sugar” season launch party and people were shocked when he walked in. He came to support me and cheering me on after all the years that have passed. He was lavish and loving. I will remember him fondly. Rest in beauty, Sir.”
Find out how more stars are honoring Talley in the tributes below.
So sad to hear the news @OfficialALT You have brought so much drive and personality to the fashion world and there will never be someone like you! You are a pioneering fashion legend forever, Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/8D1SrLQund
– ParisHilton.eth (ParisHilton) January 19, 2022
@ParisHilton
Just in time for the first line of fashion week in paradise, Ms. Vreeland, Coco Chanel, Karl Lagerfeld ..and now Andre Leon Talley.
TEAR
Unforgettable in every way
— Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) January 19, 2022
@WhoopiGoldberg
Oh Andrew! Heaven is going to be too fabulous now. Sir! You have blessed us with your charm, your spirit and your taste for the exceptional. You’ll shine so bright from the sky that we’ll know what real fame looks like. We will always be watching you. In admiration. And with gratitude. pic.twitter.com/7lLyUkSp2n
— Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) January 19, 2022
@kerrywashington
Just recounting here about Andre, he was an incredible person who lived an incredible, groundbreaking life. I highly recommend his book THE CHIFFON TRENCHES https://t.co/WZlVMbK2yb
—Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 19, 2022
@Andy
RIP André Leon Talley. Rest well King @etnow pic.twitter.com/A6d2eA1m39
— Viola Davis (@violadavis) January 19, 2022
@violadavis
I am sad to learn of the death of André Leon Talleys. My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones.
— octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) January 19, 2022
@octaviaspencer
Devastating news. I loved André Leon Talley. Legend rest in peace. https://t.co/zLnyO3jA1q
– Sunny Hostin (@sunny) January 19, 2022
@sunny
I’m sorry to say the extraordinary #AndreLeonTalley is dead. He was such a force, & believed in the magic of Fashion & its illusions with his whole being. Her life has been a saga of highs, lows, drama, ridicule and the endless pursuit of beauty. Love and heartbreak.
— bettemidler (@BetteMidler) January 19, 2022
@BetteMidler
As a Vogue intern in college, he gave me my first break, and I’ll never forget his kindness and encouragement. I am saddened to learn of his passing and send my love and best wishes to all of us who will miss him.
— Derek Blasberg (@DerekBlasberg) January 19, 2022
@Derek Blasberg
An unabashed force within fashion, the world has become a little less fabulous today Stay in the fabulous Andr Leon Talley
– Olivia Palermo (@OliviaPalermo) January 19, 2022
@OliviaPalermo
Rest in peace, André Leon Talley. pic.twitter.com/b1HBRcwIpE
— Tamron Hall Show (@TamronHallShow) January 19, 2022
@TamronHallShow
Rest in Peace André Leon Talley pic.twitter.com/LORHIHn784
— David Alan Grier (@davidalangrier) January 19, 2022
@davidalangrier
Rest in Peace André Leon Talley pic.twitter.com/uRdQRHmpS1
— Deborah Cox (@Deborah_Cox) January 19, 2022
@Deborah_Cox
André Leon Talley an icon.
Rest in fabulous, fashionable power. pic.twitter.com/yfgx4E3vAR
—Sampson (@OfficialSampson) January 19, 2022
@OfficialSampson
