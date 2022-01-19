The Netherlands makes the controversial decision to buy a prized Rembrandt for a whopping $198 million





The Dutch government, in association with the Rembrandt Association and the Rijksmuseum, controversially agreed to pay $175 million ($198 million) for a painting by Rembrandt van Rijn to preserve the work in the country. The painting, a three-quarter self-portrait by the Dutch artist, remained in private hands for centuries, passing from the collections of King George IV to the French Rothschild family, who acquired the work in 1844. It then became the children of Lee de Rothschild, the patriarch of the French branch of the family of bankers and art collectors, on his death in 2007. Considered a “national treasure” by France in 2019, an export bar has been set so that the Louvre can try to raise funds for the work. But after 30 months, the museum was unable to do so and waived its right of first refusal to purchase. In December 2021, the Dutch state announced its intention to purchase the work for the national collection with the support of the Rembrandt Association, which will provide $15 million ($17 million), and the Rijksmuseum, which will provide Another $10 million ($11 million). The remaining 150 million ($170 million) will come from state coffers. But critics say the money will funnel into a Rothschild family trust in the Cook Islands, which acts as a tax haven. How does this transaction relate to the Dutch government’s anti-tax evasion policy, that is our question to the Secretary of State,” Senator Henk Otten told the Guardian, adding: “Why is the state involved in such constructions? Other government officials have expressed doubts about whether the work’s authenticity and provenance can be guaranteed, saying the murky nature of the agreement makes such checks impossible. Timing of purchase also isn’t for everyone, as COVID restrictions stifle the culture sector. Museums, theaters and cinemas must stay closed until at least January 25, when the authorities will reconsider the containment measures. In a tweet, the new culture secretary,Gunay Uslu wrote“I understand the call for help and that artists want to show all the beautiful things they have to offer us. But the opening of society must go step by step. The Rembrandt painting, completed when the Dutch Golden Age artist was just 30, was completed when he moved from Leiden to Amsterdam. It depicts the painter in the costume of one of the many standard bearers who were stationed on the front lines of the Eighty Years’ War, which led to the independence of the Netherlands. The painting is seen as a turning point for the artist, who painted himself looking directly and confidently at the viewer with one hand on his hip, “full of bravado”, according to Rijksmuseum director Taco Dibbits. “That’s when Rembrandt became Rembrandt,” he added. The process of acquiring the artwork will take four weeks, by which time the Netherlands will officially own the artwork, according to Dutch outlet The NL Times. Once the acquisition is complete, The flag bearer will visit the Dutch provinces and will ultimately reside in the honor gallery of the Rijksmuseum. To follow Artnet News on Facebook:





Want to stay one step ahead of the art world? Subscribe to our newsletter to receive breaking news, revealing interviews and incisive reviews that move the conversation forward.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.artnet.com/art-world/netherlands-buys-rembrandt-painting-2061700 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos