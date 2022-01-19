Tibbits Annual Meeting to Recognize School Choir Programs





Highlighting the area’s choir programs, the Tibbits Opera Foundation & Arts Council, Inc. Annual Meeting will open with check presentations and short student performances before reviewing theaters for fiscal 2020 -2021. The meeting at the historic opera house at 5 p.m. on Thursday, January 27 will also offer a virtual option. In September, the Smith Memorial Concert featured Coldwater High School graduate Chelsea Hart Melcher and benefited four area choir programs who participated in a special masterclass with Chelsea and her husband Paul Melcher. Representatives from the choir departments of Coldwater, Reading, Union City and Pansophia Academy will be on hand to receive checks from the proceeds of this concert. According to Tibbits Executive Director Christine Delaney, Tibbits’ mission focuses on opportunities to engage in the arts. The youth of our region are an important part of this and it is only fitting that we recognize these school programs at our annual meeting. We thank Diane Pridgeon and her sister Susanne Wise for allowing Tibbits to partner with them. We think this will be a great introduction to our year in review. The Tibbits Annual Meeting will begin with a small reception with hors d’oeuvres at 5:00 p.m. Entertainment starting at 5:30 p.m. will include cast members from Coldwater High Schools’ spring show, Little Women. The meeting portion will include a review of theater finances. Just as last year’s meeting focused on the unprecedented times of Covid, this year’s meeting will demonstrate how the theater has continued to maneuver through the challenges. As a non-profit organization and in accordance with its statutes, Tibbits must hold a general meeting of its members in January. The purpose of the assembly is to present an annual report to the members and to elect the members of the board of directors. The meeting will take place at the theater and will be open to the public. Masks are encouraged. Recognizing that not everyone is comfortable attending in person, an online option will be available for those who pre-register by calling the theater at (517) 278-6029 or emailing [email protected] .org. Tibbits Opera House is located at 14 South Hanchett St., Coldwater. For more information, call (517) 278-6029 or visit Tibbits.org.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedailyreporter.com/story/entertainment/2022/01/19/entertainment/6576510001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos