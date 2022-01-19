Bollywood roundup: Vaani Kapoor, Sunny Leone, Karishma Sawant and many more…

Vaani Kapoor wants his filmography to be as diverse as possible

Mumbai– Actress Vaani Kapoor, who recently dabbled in a trans woman in “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui,” is consciously working to shape her filmography by choosing storylines and characters different from the league.

She hopes her work in ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ and her upcoming release ‘Shamshera’ where she will be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor, will inspire filmmakers to trust her craft.

Speaking of the same, she says, “I would like my filmography to be as diverse as possible and after showing my range as an actor in ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ and ‘Shamshera’, I can only hope that the filmmakers would feel extremely confident to approach me with any challenging role. I’ve always wanted to earn their trust and be part of the interesting cinematic visions of powerful filmmakers.

She adds, “I know I’m going to give it my all to be successful with any character I’m approached to play on screen.”

Expressing her opinion on the best thing about the acting profession, the actress says, “The best thing about our profession is that you can become so many characters and live so many lives. I want my cinema trip is filled with various films, genres and characters that light up the screen to entertain the audience.

Sunny Leone: I am very proud that my songs become wild hits

Mumbai– Sunny Leone, who has had incredible dance number successes with tracks like “Auntiyaan Dance Karengi,” “Machli” and “Panghat, for which she reunited with Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor, is in a happy space. The actress claims that all the songs pushed her to do her best because they were all very different from each other.

Thrilled with the love flowing her way, she says, “I see myself as an artist and I’m very proud that my songs are becoming raging hits. People loved the number. It’s so overwhelming that my hard work has paid off.

Considered one of the easiest dancers in the industry, Leone says she remembers training for most of November to make sure each of those numbers had a different vibe.

She adds, “Sometimes there is a tendency to replicate the steps, but each of these songs was crafted so differently. This meant working on a different track every few days, but I consciously wanted each one to stand out. I’m so happy with the response.

Ask her if there’s a favorite and she ends with a smile, “Why choose when you can groove with everyone?”

Karishma Sawant: ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ mixes authenticity and novelty

Mumbai– Actress Karishma Sawant, who plays Arohi in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, says the long-running show has retained its authenticity and added newness to it as well.

She feels “gratitude” to be part of the series which does not target a specific type of audience, but “believes in adapting to change and delivering quality scenes and performances”.

According to her, ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ has added nothing to her career. “In fact, it’s my career since it’s my first show. I just want to learn and grow every day where I had this opportunity,” she said.

The show is produced by Rajan Shahi, it initially featured Hina Khan, Karan Mehra, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan. From October 2021, it features Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant as the show introduced the third generation.

“The show has its authenticity and also novelty at the same time,” she said.

The only compliments she looks forward to come from her directors. “That’s what keeps me going,” she says.

The look and feel of the show is loved by audiences for its authenticity and the importance it places on relationships.

“That’s the magic of the entertainment industry. Each show has its own feel and look. Ours is about family and relationships which are the most important part of our lives that should be valued and cherished every day,” she said.

Farhan Akhtar Recalls Filming ‘Lakshya’ In Ladakh On ‘Mission Frontline’

Mumbai– Actor, director and screenwriter Farhan Akhtar is nostalgic for his film “Lakshya” in the program “Mission Frontline”.

Farhan interacts with Col Bheemaiah PS (Commander, 3 Rashtriya Rifle Sena Medal Bar).

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty and Farhan Akhtar will be seen together on the show. Both will spend a day with the Rashtriya Rifle Soldiers and J&K Police Special Operations Group in Srinagar.

Farhan will undergo vigorous weapons training, including static fire, neutralizing terrorists in the jungle, as well as a search-and-destroy exercise with Rashtriya rifles.

While interacting with Col Bheemaiah PS, Farhan gets nostalgic about his movie “Lakshya”.

He says: “2003 was when we shot ‘Lakshya’ so before that I spent a lot of time in Ladakh mainly but now when I’m here I really feel the nostalgia. The time we spent because you have become a family and I think of them a lot today and miss them a lot.

Farhan, on the weapons and marksmanship training, said, “Every time you hold that gun in your hand, it definitely does something to you. When you know the reason for using this weapon and also in what situation, it fills you with a sense of responsibility.

Farhan also opens up about what amazed him during the rigorous exercises and said: “From training with them, to being their buddy, to sharing stories, I learned this thing. It is difficult to sum up the life of a soldier in words. I had to live a day in their life. It is a day that will be part of my stories.

He also said, “I had an exceptionally interesting experience and I’m really glad I got to do it. It really opened my mind”.

Fardeen Khan found positive for Covid

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan has tested positive for Covid and says he is asymptomatic.

Fardeen, who is the son of late veteran star Feroz Khan, took to Twitter on Wednesday to share the news.

“Tested positive for C-19. Luckily I’m asymptomatic. Sending my best to everyone who is recovering.

He added: “The rest, keep getting tested if in doubt because this variant is also targeting children, down to toddlers, and they may be on very limited medication. Happy to isolate themselves.

Fardeen is set to return to the big screen after 11 years with the movie “Visfot”, which also stars Riteish Deshmukh. Fardeen was last seen on the big screen in the 2010 film “Dulha Mil Gaya”.

“Visfot” is the official remake of the 2012 Venezuelan film “Rock, Paper, Scissors” which was selected as that country’s entry for Best Foreign Language Film at the 85th Academy Awards.

The thriller thrives on the collision between the city’s stark contrasts – Dongri’s ‘chawls’ and skyscrapers. (IANS)