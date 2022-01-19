French actor Gaspard Ulliel, 37, died in a skiing accident : NPR







Thibault Camus/AP Gaspard Ulliel, who played a young Hannibal Lecter in Hannibal rising and played alongside Audrey Tatou in A very long commitment died in a skiing accident at age 37, according to the authorities of Albertville, France. Ulliel also played Yves Saint Laurent in a 2007 biopic about the fashion icon and the stars of the next Marvel movie. moon knight. Ulliel collided with another skier at a resort in the French Alps, officials said. He was transported to a hospital in Grenoble where he died of his injuries. The other skier was not hospitalized. Ulliel started playing at age 12. He won two Césars, the French equivalent of the Oscars. In 2005, he won the César for best hope for A very long commitment. Twelve years later, he won the César for best actor for Just The End Of The World (It’s Only The End Of The World), facing Marion Cotillard and Léa Seydoux. He also worked as a model. In 2010, Ulliel played a famous French director in an advertisement for Chanel which was directed by Martin Scorsese. The game wasn’t just fantasy. In 2011, he tells Anthem Magazine he hoped to realize one day. “I wake up every morning with this idea stuck in my head that one day I want to write and direct my own film. As I work more and more on different sets, I see how hard it is to be a director. It’s crazy the I’m so respectful of filmmakers and I admire what they do. I hope that one day I’ll find the right subject and the confidence to try it. I’m still young. Xavier Dolan, who directed Ulliel in Just The End Of The World called the actor’s death “unimaginable” and “so painful”. At instagram, Dolan praised the actor for his “watchful eye” and “listening”. French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire writes about Twitter, French cinema has lost “an immense talent, full of charm and energy”.

