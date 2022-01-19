Entertainment
Hollywood actress Samantha Lockwood thinks Hrithik Roshan is a “handsome guy”
In an exclusive interview with India Today.in, Samantha Lockwood called Hrithik Roshan a “nice guy”. She also talked about the actor’s admirable qualities.
Samantha Lockwood talks about meeting Hrithik Roshan
Hollywood actress Samantha Lockwood has been in the spotlight ever since she landed in India. The actress, who shot to fame with Shoot The Hero, even attended Salman Khan’s 56th birthday party on December 27, 2021. While there was speculation the actress was dating the Dabangg actor , she dismissed rumors of their love saying that Salman is a nice guy. Samantha has now praised Hrithik Roshan.
SAMANTHA LOCKWOOD CALLS HRITHIK ROSHAN ‘NICE LOOKING GUY’
Hrithik Roshan often makes his fans swoon over his beauty. In an exclusive interview with India Today.in, Samantha Lockwood shared her experience of dating the Greek god of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan.
Repeating much the same thing, the Hawaii Five-0 actress said, “My experience with him was great. He’s a really nice guy and it was nice talking to him. from Hawaii which is one of my favorite places in the world. I’ve been there. I’ve been going there since I was a kid. I owned a yoga studio there for about four years. I love this place. place. So he and I had to talk about it. We talked about movies. He’s, of course, a handsome guy, not hard on the eyes.”
“HRITHIK TALKS A LOT ABOUT HIS CHILDREN”
When the actress was asked about the qualities of Hrithik that she admires, Samantha said there are certain things she likes about him. She said Hrithik is keeping physically fit which is very important.
“He keeps himself in really good shape. He’s just super nice. He has a nice energy. He’s very family oriented. He talks a lot about his kids. He works hard and he always pulls something off. never quit. So that’s another great quality,” added Samantha.
Summing up her thoughts on Hrithik Roshan, the actress said he was hardworking and family oriented.
