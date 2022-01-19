The changing face of Triple J’s Hottest 100

When triple j relaunched the Hottest 100 as a countdown to find the best song of the year in 1993, the national youth broadcaster received around 50,000 votes, all of which had to be mailed in.

Last year, there were 2.7 million votes, sent via the internet, which barely existed 29 years ago when the ballot was relaunched.

While the way we vote and the number of votes have changed dramatically, the Hottest 100 has continued to be a fascinating way to take the musical temperature of our nation and its youth.

But a few other things about “the world’s greatest music democracy” have also changed over the years.

The novelty of the novelty song

The inaugural countdown in 1993 was the first and only time a novelty song topped the poll, unless you count The Offspring’s Pretty Fly (For A White Guy) in 1998 or Macklemore’s Thrift Shop and Ryan Lewis in 2012 (What You Shouldn’t).

Thrift Shop by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, definitely not a novelty song. ( Youtube )

Denis Leary’s Asshole picked up a few now-classic tracks that have stood the test of time much better than the American comedian’s riff on American jerks: Radiohead’s Creep, The Cranberries’ Linger, Blind Melon’s No Rain, The Breeders’ Cannonball and Rage Against the Machine. ‘Killing in the Name filled the next five spots, and all of them would have been very worthy winners.

The novelty song was commonplace in the countdown to the 90s, with tracks like Pauline Pantsdown’s banned track Back Door Man reaching No. 5 in 1997 and beating poet Allen Ginsberg to No. 8 in 1996 with Ballad Of The Skeletonsjust two notable exceptions.

But those kinds of tunes have all but disappeared from the countdown, with last year’s Get On The Beers featuring Victorian Prime Minister Dan Andrews standing out as the proverbial.

That said, The Wiggles covering Tame Impala is probably novelty, and it’s a dark horse for this year’s poll, so maybe I spoke too soon.

Australian, Australian, Australian

triple have increasingly championed Australian music over the years, coinciding with an increase in local tunes in the countdown.

Less than 30% of tracks in early polls were Australian, including in 1996 when Spiderbait was taken aback with their jaw-dropping two-minute music industry meltdown Buy Me A Pony.

Spiderbait in the 90s when they became the first Australian band to break into the triple j top 100. ( Provided )

“We were always sitting around waiting for an Aussie song to hit number one,” explained station veteran Richard Kingsmill.

“We thought, ‘oh, it’s still years away for an Australian hottest 100 song,’ but it wasn’t.”

The Buy Me A Pony win sparked an Australian uprising in the poll. In 1999, local registrations exceeded 50% for the first time.

Since then, Australian Countdown Songs have only dropped below 40% twice, and have not fallen below 50% since 2013.

Of the 28 countdowns so far, 15 winners are Australian, seven American, four English, one Irish and one Scottish.

The girls in front

The lack of female artists in countdowns has been a tricky issue since 1993.

The ratio of male to female voters has rarely swung between a nearly even split, but the disparity in the countdown reflects a larger issue around gender diversity in the music industry, as shown in this triple survey. j Hack.

It took until 2019 for a solo female artist to land the top spot, thanks to Billie Eilish’s Bad Guy, and women have only appeared on six of the winning tracks in the Hottest 100’s 28 years.

Billie Eilish was the first solo female artist to win the triple j Hottest 100. ( Youtube )

Things seem to be slowly moving in the right direction as triple j strives to improve representation on its playlist and album spots, and festivals include more female (and non-binary) artists on their bills. .

It’s surely no coincidence then that more and more women are airing on the radio, more gender diverse things find themselves at the top of the Hottest 100.

The average over the first 15 countdowns (1993-2007) was 1.7 acts in the top 10 with a female or non-binary member. Since 2008, that average has risen to 3.8, with 2016 and 2019 having seen seven tracks featuring women or non-binary members in the top 10.

Different voices

In Countdown 1993, Rage Against The Machine members Zack de la Rocha and Tom Morello were the only people of color in the top 10, with Cypress Hill and Neneh Cherry the only other non-white bands in the top 20.

The following year, you had to go down to #25 and #26 to find artists who weren’t white (notably James Iha of Smashing Pumpkins and Youssou N’Dour).

In recent years, a few new records have been set that show the growing racial diversity in the Hottest 100.

Kendrick Lamar was the first person of color to make the hottest 100. ( Provided: Apple Music )

It was in 2017 that the countdown was first won by a person of color (Kendrick Lamar with Humble), while in 2019 Thelma Plum became the first Indigenous Australian to break into the top 10.

Last year’s poll placed Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s WAP in 6th place; the first time female rappers entered the top 10, and the best performance by women of color in the history of the hottest 100.

Rock out and pop in

The sound of the treble has always been broad, but it has also evolved constantly to follow its mandate of reflecting the tastes of young Australians.

This means that the predominant flavor of ’90s alternative rock has slowly given way to other genres including dance music, hip hop, pop, and more.

Between 1993 and 2000, Coolio’s Gangsta’s Paradise was the only hip hop song to break into the top 10, and it wasn’t until Macklemore and Ryan Lewis’ Thrift Shop in 2012 that the rap claimed the top spot.

Coolio (pictured with actress Michelle Pfeiffer on the set of the music video for the movie Gangsta’s Paradise in 1995) held a long-standing record for the highest-ranking hip hop song on the Hottest 100. ( Provided: Michelle Pfeiffer )

Since 2014, there has been at least one but often two hip hop songs in the top 10.

The winning songs of the past decade would best be described as pop or indie pop: the last time we heard the fuzzy guitars and shrill rock beats of alt-rock topping the poll was in 2008 when Kings Of Leon’s Sex On Fire won.

Genre definitions are blurrier than ever these days, but one sound that has disappeared from the top 10 is the sound of metal.

A handful of heavy tracks make the countdown each year thanks to bands such as Parkway Drive, Architects and Bring Me The Horizon, but you have to go back to the 90s to see metal in the top 10 (thanks to Tool and Korn) .