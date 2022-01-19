A woman to lead 5 Bollywood sports movies coming in 2022





Expect female roles in five upcoming Bollywood sports movies in 2022. Sports is one of the strongest ties that binds people together. This makes it one of the reasons why sports movies are among the very few movie series that can attract large audiences. Be it Dangal, Chak De, 83 and even Lagaan to some extent, we have seen some fantastic sports based movies in India. 2022 for a change is a year where fantastic performances are expected, especially from women in lead roles. Five Bollywood sports movies coming in 2022: Chakda Xpress – The film tackles the problem of the women’s cricket team not receiving proper attention in the years of its formation, as well as the struggles of the world’s fastest bowler and former Indian captain of the women’s cricket team, Jhulan Goswami. The film features Anushka Sharma as the lead actor. The teaser was released a few days ago and the movie is expected to be released soon on Netflix. While Sharmajob the teaser on her social media platform, she added, how honored she was to have played Goswami in the film and the respect due to women’s cricket must be given, especially in a cricketing nation like ours. The teaser has already been widely appreciated and Sharma is making her big comeback in cinemas after her last film Zero released in 2018. Maidaan- The biographical sports film stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role of football manager Syed Abdul Rahim. It is directed by Amit Sharma, known for his films likeBadhaai Ho, Tevar and produced by Zee Studios in collaboration with Bayview Projects. The film focuses on the golden age of football period in the country. Along with Devgn, the film will star Priyamani fromThe man of the familyfame with Aryann Bhowmol, Rudranil Ghosh and Nitanshi Goel. The film is set to release in June 2022. Devgn will play the role of Rahim in the film who was a football legend of yore and earned the title of ‘Founding Father of Indian Football’. Suggested reading: Anushka Sharma’s Marriage Comment Sparks Debate, What’s It All About? Jersey- Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur’s highly anticipated film Jersey has seen a delay in its theatrical release. The sports drama directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri was supposed to be released on December 31, 2021. However, the date has been pushed back due to an increase in COVID cases across the country and the new dates have yet to be announced by the maker. The film is a remake of a hit Telugu film of the same name where a former cricketer struggles to lead a happy life with a family member after leaving the cricketing world. To grant his child’s wish for a jersey, the man must face his past and decide if he wants to live the life of a loser or rise to the challenge. Shabaash Mithu- The biographical sports drama is based on the life story of the current Test and ODI captain of the women’s cricket team – Mithali Raj. The life story of a right-handed hitter will see Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. The film directed by Srijit Mukherji and produced by Viacom18 Studios is set to be released in February 2022. The film was shot in various locations both international and domestic including Lord’s Playground to bring the best of the matches played by Raj. Pannu constantly job photos of his cricket preparations and fitness regime on social media to play the character well. liger– Liger marks Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda’s debut in a Hindi film. With Deverkonda, audiences will see Ananya Pandey in the lead role. The film is based on the life of a boxer as he struggles to become achaiwalato a boxer competing in the international forum. Liger will release in different Indian languages ​​like – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada. It also shows the character of Ronit Roy as the trainer of the boxer, various fight sequences in the streets and local trains of Mumbai. Mike Tyson will also be seen in the film. The film is directed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by actor-producer Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Puri Jagannadh. The film is slated for release in August 2022.

