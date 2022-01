Denzel Washington dismisses Hollywood’s obsession with diversity, says he ‘shouldn’t even be mentioned’

Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington appeared to brush off Hollywood’s obsession with diversity in a recent media interview, suggesting the buzzword ‘shouldn’t even be mentioned’ when promoting works of art. The legendary movie star took a decidedly more color-blind approach to arts and entertainment than modern progressive ‘anti-racism’ advocates take while discussing his new film, The Tragedy of Macbeth, which is a stripped-down tale of the Shakespearean Classic. Obviously we’re diverse, so I think that’s a good thing, Washington says NBC BLK, a report devoted to the African-American perspective, during a round table with other media. But then he added, You know, in my humble opinion, we should be in a place where diversity shouldn’t even be mentioned, like it’s something special. These young black, white, blue, green or other children are very talented and skilled. So that’s why they are there. Of course, the actor acknowledged that the subject of diversity had to be addressed given the diversity of the film’s cast, with Washington headlining. In the Joel Coen-directed film, Washington plays the title character, Macbeth, a troubled Scottish lord who plots with his wife to assassinate the king and seize the throne. But Washington seemed to push society’s fixation on race above all else, sometimes at the expense of showcasing people’s talents and abilities. news report, Newsbusters noted that the actor’s words served as a “powerful reminder” of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech. During the famous speech, King said: I dream that my four grandchildren will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character. Washington, a widely respected American figure, has made countercultural statements in the past. Early last year, as widespread anti-police sentiment swept the country, Washington gave public support to law enforcement, saying, “I have the utmost respect for what they do, for what our soldiers do, [people] who sacrifice their lives,” Washington replied. “I don’t care about people who put these kind of people down,” he continued. “If it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t have the freedom to complain about what they’re doing.” Then, in December, Washington, an outspoken Christian, turned a New York Times interview into a full-throated sermon, explaining that sin is the root cause of all division and lightly suggesting that his interviewer read the Bible to find out how much it means to her. life.

