French actor Gaspard Ulliel, 37, dies after skiing accident

LYON, France (AP) French actor Gaspard Ulliel, known for his appearances in Chanel perfume commercials as well as his film and television roles, died on Wednesday after a skiing accident in the Alps, it was announced local authorities. He was 37 years old.

Ulliel portrayed young Hannibal Lecter in 2007’s Hannibal Rising and fashion mogul Yves Saint Laurent in the 2014 biopic Saint Laurent. He is also in the upcoming Marvel series Moon Knight and was the advertising face for Chanel Bleu de Chanel men’s fragrance.

While skiing Tuesday afternoon at La Rosire resort, Ulliel collided with another skier on an intermediate run after turning left, presumably to join his friends on a nearby run, Anne Gaches said on Wednesday. , prosecutor of Savoie in Albertville, in a press release.

Preliminary findings from an investigation indicated that both skiers fell to the ground after the collision, the prosecutor said. Ulliel was motionless and unconscious when rescuers arrived, while the other skier was unharmed, Gaches said.

La Rosire station manager Jean Regaldo told BFM television that Ulliel was not wearing a helmet when help arrived. Wearing a helmet is not compulsory on French ski slopes but is strongly recommended.

Regaldo said the weather conditions were perfect at the time of the crash and there were no rocks in the crash area, which he described as easily accessible.

Ulliel was transported by helicopter to the Grenoble University Hospital, where doctors tried to resuscitate him, she said. The actor was pronounced dead shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday, Gaches said.

The actors’ agent’s office confirmed that Ulliel died on Wednesday.

Ulliel started performing at the age of 11, alongside the famous actress Sandrine Bonnaire, and won two of the biggest French cinema awards, the Césars. A dog bite on his face at the age of six left him with a characteristic scar.

He played a French revolutionary, a dying playwright, a missing WWI soldier, an aspiring serial killer, an iconic fashion designer. French President Emmanuel Macron called him one of the epitomes of French cinema today, and tributes poured in from colleagues and shocked fans around the world.

On each of his film sets, he left the memory of a dedicated worker, always attentive, respected by all the teams because he was respectful of everyone, Macron said in a press release.

Prime Minister Jean Castex tweeted a tribute that said, Gaspard Ulliel grew up with cinema and cinema grew with him. They loved each other madly.

The Maison Chanel announced in a press release that it had lost its 12-year-old ambassador and a friend.

We were lucky to have by our side all these years a person endowed with great culture, immense talent, and unparalleled kindness. He will be greatly missed, Chanel said.

The accident evoked memories when Formula 1 great Michael Schumacher was seriously injured in a skiing accident in 2013 in the French ski resort of Meribel, 50 kilometers (30 miles) from where Ulliel was skiing. Both were treated at the Grenoble University Hospital.

Schumacher, who was wearing a helmet, suffered serious head injuries when he fell and hit the right side of his head on a rock at the edge of a marked incline. The German motor racing legend was skiing with his teenage son during a family holiday in the Alps.

Schumacher, 53, has not been seen in public for eight years and his family have released few details about his condition since the accident. His wife, Corinna, said in a Netflix documentary last year that her husband is different, but he’s here and the family, including the couple’s son Mick, now a Formula 1 driver himself, takes care of him.

After the accident in Ulliels, the mountain police service at La Rosiere ski area said its staff were carrying out five or six rescues a day as the snow hardened in recent days.

In the neighboring region of Haute-Savoie, a 5-year-old girl was killed on Saturday when a skier hit her. The man was indicted for manslaughter, according to the prosecutor of Haute-Savoie, who cited excessive speed as the probable cause of the accident.

Funeral information was not immediately announced. According to French media, Ulliel is survived by a young son from his relationship with French model actress Gaelle Pietri.

