Hollywood and France pay tribute to Gaspard Ulliel

Hollywood and the French film industry pay tribute to French actor Gaspard Ulliel.

The actor, who stars in Marvel’s upcoming ‘Moon Knight’ series, died Wednesday following a skiing accident. He was 37 years old.

Gaspard started playing while still at school. At the age of 12, he appeared in the French TV movie “Une femme en blanc” (“A Woman in White”) in an uncredited role. In 2007 he took on his first major English speaking role in “Hannibal Rising”, playing Hannibal, and in 2014 played fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent in the critically acclaimed film “Saint Laurent”.

He will make one of his final screen appearances in Marvel’s upcoming Disney Plus series “Moon Knight,” in which Ulliel played Midnight Man opposite Oscar Isaac.

A Disney spokesperson said Variety“We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of our friend and colleague Gaspard Ulliel. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this time.”

Xavier Dolan, who directed ‘It’s only the end of the world’, posted a moving tribute in French on Instagram, saying “It’s amazing, absurd and so painful to even think of writing these words. Your discreet laugh, your benevolent look. Your scar. Your talent. Your sense of listening. Your whispers, your kindness. All these personality traits that emanated from a radiant gentleness. Your whole being has transformed my life, a being that I loved deeply and will always love. I can’t say anything more. I feel drained, shaken by your (death).

For his part, Thierry Fremaux, director of the Cannes Film Festival, also shared his condolences. Ulliel was a mainstay on the Red Steps of Cannes, where the actor’s films often premiered.

“Gaspard belonged to this new generation of actors who were making the French cinema of tomorrow. He knew how to choose his roles and shaped his career which fulfilled all its promises,” said Fremaux. Variety.

“Every appearance on the red carpet, from ‘La Princesse de Montpensier’ to ‘Ce n’est que la fin du monde’ illustrated his presence, both discreet and full of benevolence. He was just as brilliant and talented. He has a lot given and we will always remember him.

French Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot spoke on French news channel BFMTV saying she was “devastated like many French people” by Ulliel’s death which she called “so unjust “. “Such a brilliant actor who was mowed down by the sickle of death at the height of his career. For almost 20 years he has been present in our lives with magnificent performances, winning his first César for Best Male Newcomer with ‘De very long engagement,” Bachelot said.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex paid tribute to the actor, writing on Twitter: “Gaspard Ulliel grew up with cinema and cinema grew with him. They loved each other madly. It is with a heavy heart that we will never see his finest interpretations again. We have lost a French actor.

Pierre Niney – who also played Saint Laurent in a competing film released in 2014 – said of Ulliel: “Heartbroken. Gaspard was benevolent and kind. Beauty and skill. Thoughts to his family.

“The Artist” star Jean Dujardin and “Blood Ties” and “Tell No One” actor-director Guillaume Canet each posted a photo of Uliiel with a caption that simply read “Gaspard.”

Alexandra Lamy, the French ‘No Second Chance’ actress, wrote a heartfelt note on Twitter, saying, “A heavy heart. From you I only keep these moments of joy, we laugh so much. You embodied the beauty , kindness, talent, elegance, we will miss you so much. All my support to your family and loved ones!”