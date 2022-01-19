Don’t call it a comeback: Winnipeg record throwers not surprised vinyl is back on top – Winnipeg

In an age where every song ever recorded is available for streaming at your fingertips, a classic format for listening to music is making a surprising return.

That’s surprising, unless you’re a record collector who’s seen music on vinyl explode in popularity.

Growth in vinyl sales, in fact, even exceeded sales of its smaller digital cousin, the compact disc, for the first time in decades.

According to statistics from music industry tracker Billboard, in 2021, vinyl records accounted for more than half of all physical album sales in the United States and more than 30% of all total album sales.

Across the pond, the UK phonographic industry recorded more than five million LP sales last year – the 14th consecutive year records have seen an increase.

These changes also come as no shock to local vinyl dealers.

Ray Giguere, owner of Argy’s Collectibles, told 680 CJOB on Tuesday that he’s seen interest in the format grow significantly over the past decade, things have really heated up over the past two years.

“The last five years, the last two for sure, have been crazy in terms of demand for vinyl records,” he said.

“It’s all ages. From tweens to baby boomers. Baby boomers sell the most records, while the younger generation absorbs everything.

Giguere said the debate over which format sounds best will always be a matter of personal preference, but the overall vinyl listening and collecting experience is a big part of its ongoing appeal.

















“I think with an album there’s this nostalgic factor…but it’s also the physical aspect of putting the needle on the record and hearing it spinning and falling in love with it.

“There’s nothing wrong with CDs, but it’s a bit more mechanical and antiseptic – where it’s a machine and you press the button and it plays.

“The whole experience (vinyl) – a new age group, a new demographic fell in love with it, and collectors came back in full force.”

That experience is part of why Brent Jackson says his customers also continue to seek out vinyl copies of their favorite albums.

“I hear the coined phrase all the time that ‘vinyl is making a comeback’…but I don’t think it’s ever gone anywhere,” said Jackson, owner of Osborne’s record store. Village Old Gold Vintage Vinyl.

“I think people connect more with this media format than with a CD, which almost feels disposable at this point.

“It’s a tangible item, and you get that connection to that album or that artist that you wouldn’t really get with a digital download or an MP3 or streaming service, because it doesn’t sound like you. When someone collects records or buys music on vinyl, he feels like it’s his.

“It’s almost a piece of you that can be represented by this flat, black piece of plastic.”

In a rapidly changing world, he says, there’s a difference between deliberately spending time with a vinyl record and using the music as a background soundtrack for your other activities.

“When one person has time with this record, it’s just them and this artist and this music, and the rest of the world is kind of gone,” he said.

“When you’re listening to digital or streaming, you’re still in your car, doing something on your phone, jogging… and it’s just filler.

“It’s hard to see where we’re going as a society, but looking back at all of this beautiful art that’s been done on vinyl…I think it’s enchanting for a young person or an older person trying to reconnect with the music that made them who they are.

Although much of the attention on vinyl in recent months has been devoted to the mega-sales of pop records from top international artists such as Taylor Swift or Adele, for certain niche sub-genres of music , vinyl – in relatively small quantities – has always been the format of choice. .

“During the digital revolution, when CDs came on the scene, it was mostly underground bands like punk, hardcore and metal bands that kept the (vinyl) format alive,” said Brad Skibinsky, who serves discerning listeners who want heavy sounds on wax via Winnipeg. Eye and ear check records.

“I think it’s iconic – I think there’s a level of craftsmanship there…several layers of different technical knowledge that you need to produce it.

“There is an air of permanence and an air of craftsmanship and heritage.”