The Daily Beast picked up 18 nominations at Los Angeles Press Clubs 14and National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards.

Editor Tim Teeman has won 12 nominations, including Online Journalist of the Year, an award he has already won twice. Teeman was also nominated in the TV Critic and Theatre/Performing Arts Critic categories, in the Business: Music/Theater/Performing Arts category for Broadway May Make Vaccinations Mandatory. This is a single reopening challenge; in the Soft News: TV/Streaming category for The Queen Banned the BBC From Showing Royal Family. Now we see why; in the Celebrity News category for The Famous Love Keith McNallys restaurants. Now he treats them; in the Celebrity Profile, TV/Streaming category for How David Jacobs Created ‘Dallas’ and ‘Knots Landing’ and Changed Primetime Television; in the Fine Arts Personality Profile category for Chasten Buttigieg on Pete, Death Threats, Melania’s Failures and the Not Gay Enough Controversy; in the Theater Feature category for two plays, Broadway Loves a Comeback. Its Own May Be Tough and Broadway producer Brian Moreland on racism, the struggle for change and the return of theaters; in the Celebrity Feature category for Shakina Nayfack Just Made Trans History on TV. This is just to start; and in the Commentary Analysis/Trend-TV category for Its a Sin Gets Brilliantly Real About Gay Sex, Shame, and AIDS.

Entertainment editor Marlow Stern was nominated in the Business: Film/TV category for his article, The Ugly Backstory of Ben Shapiros First Movie Run Hide Fight, and in the Soft News/Fine Arts category for Jake Paul Believes COVID is a Hoax and 98 The percentage of news is false.

Senior Reporter Matt Wilstein was nominated for two awards in the Radio/Podcasts section, in the Individual Interview category for Why MAGA-Mocking Comedian Blaire Erskine Makes Liberals So Mad, and Best Arts/Entertainment podcast for The last laugh.

Entertainment reporter Laura Bradley was nominated in the Celebrity Survey category for Nicki Minaj and husband Kenneth Pettys’ campaign to silence her sexual assault victim, and senior entertainment reporter Kevin Fallon was nominated for The Jean Smartaissance Has Arrived: Inside Her Spectacular Hacks and Mare of Easttown Performances in the Personality Profile, TV/Streaming category.

Prizes will be announced on February 5.