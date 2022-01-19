French actor Gaspard Ulliel died at 37 after a skiing accident





French actor Gaspard Ulliel, known for his film and television roles as well as the face of Chanel perfume ads, died on Wednesday after a skiing accident in the Alps, according to his agent’s office. He was 37 years old. Ulliel was hospitalized on Tuesday after the accident in the Rosière ski area in Savoie, said the Savoie prosecutor’s office. The actor’s agent’s office said Ulliel died on Wednesday. He did not provide any details. Local TV channel France Bleu said Ulliel was hospitalized with a skull injury and apparently collided with another skier at a crossing point on the slopes. The other skier was not hospitalized, according to France Bleu. Police and prosecutors would not discuss the details of what happened. The actor starred in an Oscar-nominated Canadian film Ulliel portrayed the young Hannibal Lecter in 2007 Hannibal risingand fashion mogul Yves Saint Laurent in the 2014 biopic Saint Laurent. He also starred in Xavier Dolan’s filmIt’s only the end of the world, chosen as Canada’s submission for the Best Foreign Language Film category at the 89th Academy Awards in 2017. He is also expected to appear in the upcoming Marvel series. moon knight, and was the advertising face of Chanel Bleu de Chanel men’s fragrance. From left to right, actors Vincent Cassel, Nathalie Baye, Marion Cotillard, director Xavier Dolan, Lea Seydoux and Gaspard Ulliel pose at the screening of the Canadian film Juste la Fin du Monde (It’s only the end of the world) at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2016. (Lionel Cironneau/Associated Press) Ulliel started in television while still in college and won two César awards, the French equivalent of the Oscar. Tributes poured in from shocked fans, colleagues and politicians. French Prime Minister Jean Castex tweeted that “Gaspard Ulliel grew up with cinema and cinema grew with him. They loved each other madly.” Gaspard Ulliel grew up with cinema and cinema grew with him. They loved each other lost.

It is with a tight heart that we will henceforth see his most beautiful interpretations and meet this certain gaze.

We are losing a French actor. pic.twitter.com/pAi7Do3FIU —@JeanCASTEX Memories of Schumacher’s skiing accident Ulliel’s death evoked the moment Formula 1 great Michael Schumacher hit his head while skiing in 2013 in the French ski resort of Méribel, around 50 kilometers from where Ulliel was skiing. Both were treated at the Grenoble University Hospital. Schumacher, 53, has not been seen in public for eight years and little has been released about his physical and mental condition. The German motor racing legend suffered serious head injuries when he fell and hit the right side of his head on a rock at the edge of a marked incline. He was skiing with his teenage son on a family vacation in the Alps. After Ulliel’s death, the mountain police service at La Rosiere ski area said its staff were carrying out five or six rescues a day as the snow hardened in recent days. In the neighboring region of Haute-Savoie, a five-year-old girl was killed on Saturday when another skier rammed her. The man was charged with manslaughter, according to the Haute-Savoie prosecutor, who cited excessive speed as the probable cause of the accident.

