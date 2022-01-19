Police investigate deadly shooting at Hollywood Business – CBS Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami) Police are investigating a fatal shooting outside a Hollywood dye store.

A friend of the victim tells CBS4 News that the victim was shot in his own workplace.

Police say 911 calls came in around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday morning with reports of a shooting at the Flex Tint Shop along Rodman Street near 441 and Pembroke.

One victim was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital where he died of his injuries.

My heart is broken and it’s going through my brain right now, says Barbara Malcom.

Malcom knows the victim and his wife.

She says the victim often hosted barbecues at his dye shop for the community and described him as a good person with a good heart.

A very kind, easy-going and discreet person, he is a sweetheart, he is an angel, says Malcom.

Police are trying to piece together what led to this shooting and figure out who pulled the trigger.

Homicide detectives are reviewing footage and evidence and trying to formulate what happened to this incident, what happened here, says Christian Lata of the Hollywood Police Department.

If you know anything, call the Hollywood Police or Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.