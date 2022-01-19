Uncensored Hollywood Movies Show at Detroit’s Redford Theater

For those who think old movies are boring and sanitized, think again. Detroits Redford Theater argues otherwise on Saturday at its Hollywood Pre-Code Hollywood Classics event, showcasing two 1932 movies that literally broke the rules. Hosted by Turner Classic Movies (TCM) host and film expert Alicia Malone, the evening includes a double feature of Trouble in Paradise and Merrily We Go to Hell, made in an era of Hollywood where the rules of what is allowed on the screen existed but were not enforced.

We think (classic) movies are primitive and appropriate, with married couples sleeping in separate beds, Malone said. In the pre-code, there was adultery, violence, sex and nudity, a lot of aspects of film that you don’t think of in 1930s Hollywood. In doing so, they were able to explore real issues.

While the Redford has shown pre-coded movies before, this is the first time the theater has made it an official night. Events curator, film expert and longtime Redford volunteer John Monaghan has been immersing himself in pre-coded films during the pandemic. When TCM and Malone came up with a list of movie ideas for a collaboration that included multiple pre-coding options, he thought it was the perfect time to showcase this unique and little-known period of Hollywood cinema.

Old Hollywood movies aren’t just antiques, they really are living, breathing works of art, Monaghan said. The whole gamut of human emotions runs through these two images, it really covers just about everything.

The evening begins with Trouble in Paradise, a comedy from director Ernst Lubitsch starring Kay Francis as a perfume magnate fictionalized by con man Herbert Marshall and his girlfriend Miriam Hopkins. Although not explicit by today’s standards, Monaghan said the film features an unmarried couple who are clearly in a sexual relationship.

It’s so loaded with romance and passion and with a real kind of wink, he said. Although it doesn’t show anything, it’s so much more out there and not hidden.

But Malone said the film was more than a shock.

Besides being sexy and risque, it’s witty and smart, she says. It’s a beautiful story that will keep you hooked.

Merrily We Go to Hell, directed by Dorothy Arzner, is about the fatal relationship between an heiress and a self-destructive drug addict. Starring Sylvia Sidney and Frederic March, Monaghan said the film was able to address infidelity and destructive behavior in a real, thoughtful way without the dilution of censors.

Moreover, Merrily We Go to Hell is a work by one of the few female directors of the time. Malone said there was a noticeable femininity to the film as well as a greater perspective and likability for the female character that would be unlikely from a male director of the time.

She’s not someone people know well, but who should, because she has such a legacy and has really upheld it for female directors for decades, she said.

Those worried about watching two feature films can rejoice that both films are around 1 hour and 20 minutes long, preceded by a short introduction by Malone.

For COVID safety, customers are required to wear masks. The 1,600-seat theater will also be limited to half capacity to accommodate social distancing, although Monaghan said he expects attendance to be closer to 300 with enough space to so that the guests can spread out.

Malone said the event is a great way to have a good time and experience something different.

These movies aren’t screened very often, she said. To be able to see them in a room on the big screen is very special.

‘Pre-Code Hollywood Classics’

8 p.m. Saturday

Redford Theatre, 17360 Lahser Road, Detroit

Double feature of Trouble in Paradise and Merrily We Go to Hell

Tickets: $10 and available online or at the door. www.redfordtheatre.com.