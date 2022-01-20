‘Moon Knight’ Actor Gaspard Ulliel Dies at 37, Who Does He Play in Marvel Disney+ Show?

Two days after the world premiere of the first moon knight trailer, French actor Gaspard Ulliel has tragically passed away. Ulliel was just one of four confirmed cast members for the upcoming Marvel Disney+ show, which premieres in late March. And moon knight is his first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Gaspard Uliel | Photo by Francois G. Durand/WireImage

Gaspard Ulliel, star of “Moon Knight”, dies following a skiing accident

Through Variety, moon knight Actor Gaspard Ulliel died on Wednesday morning January 19, at the age of 37, following a skiing accident in the Alps.

Ulliel collided with another skier on January 18 while skiing in Savoie. As a result, he suffered severe head trauma and had to be airlifted to a hospital in Grenoble by helicopter, where he died the following day. Ulliel had been in a relationship with French model singer Galle Pitri since 2013, and they have a son.

Apart moon knight, other credits for Gaspard Ulliel include It’s only the end of the world, Hannibal rising, Saint Laurent, and A very long commitment. In 2002 and 2003, the French actor was nominated for a Csar Award for Best Newcomer. And in 2004 he won the award for his performance in A very long night. In 2017, Ulliel won the Csar Award for Best Actor for his role in It’s only the end of the world.

Gaspard Ulliel plays Anton Mogart in “Moon Knight”

There are currently only four confirmed cast members in moon knight Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, May Calamawy and Gaspard Ulliel. Isaac plays the title character, Hawke is Arthur Harrow, Calamawy has been cast in an undisclosed role, and Ulliel portrays Anton Mogart/Midnight Man.

Anton is a thief in the comics who would commit his crimes at midnight, hence his alias. Since the character is already rich, he only stole to get things, not because he needed the money. Anton comes face to face with Moon Knight during one of his robberies. Later, he works with Bushman, one of Moon Knight’s greatest enemies, to stop the superhero.

It’s unclear to what extent the comics will factor in Gaspard Ulliel’s role in moon knight. And there are still so many unknowns about the show in general. Fans will therefore have to wait for the first episode to see exactly who Anton Mogart is in. moon knight.