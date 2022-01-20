Book of Boba Fett: The Gathering Storm Episode 4 Recap

Recommendations are chosen independently by the editors of Revieweds. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

The fourth chapter of Boba Fett’s Book, The Gathering Storm, is packed with action, sweet Boba and fan-favorite Fennec Shand. But I had to watch it more than once to grasp the significance of how its various pieces fit together. Directed by Kevin Tancharoen (Agents of SHIELD) from a script by Jon Favreau, this episode finally connects the series to two timelines, serving as an effective mid-season and highlighting just how distilled Fetts’ story is across seven television episodes.

What’s great is that this one gives a clearer idea of ​​what Fett and Fennec are really after; we see them plotting to eliminate Bib Fortuna and claim Jabbas’ former palace for themselves. Until now, we didn’t have a clear idea of ​​their motivations for taking over Tatooine. The series really finds its momentum here, although sometimes I wish we were still in the flashback period of the start of this season. Time flies like a bantha crossing the sea of ​​dunes.

How can you watch Boba Fett?

In order to watch Boba Fett’s Book, you need to subscribe to Disney+, the platform that serves as the online home for everything star wars. You can watch Disney+ using streaming devices, desktop browsers, a wide range of mobile devices, smart TVs, and video game consoles.

A Disney+ subscription costs $7.99 a month or $79.99 for the full year, but you can save by signing up for the Disney bundle with ESPN+ and Hulu, which gives you access to all three streaming services for just $13.99 per month.

Sign up for Disney+ from $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year

What happens in this episode of Boba Fett?

The Gathering Storm opens with Boba in the bacta tank, dreaming of fairly recent events. He crosses the desert alone, stops at Jabbas’s palace to explore the place and finds it heavily guarded. How long has he been wandering? Five years now? How long have the Tuskens been his family his home? The sands move imperceptibly over the dunes.

While sharing a meal with his bantha next to a campfire, Boba sees some kind of bright white explosion ignite in the distance. He ventures into the night and finds the body of master assassin Fennec Shand, shot and left for dead.

He carries her to his bantha and heads for the nearest colony, a hip body-mod parlor on the edge of Mos Eisley. This woman is about to die, says Boba. She needs modification.

Like Fett emerging from the Sarlacc in the first episode, she is both resurrected and transformed, her belly cut open and rebuilt with silver piping, copper wiring, and a series of glowing red lights. Boba asks the surgeon if he intends to close his wound. And cover all this beautiful machinery? he says.

When Fennec wakes up next to the campfire, she is shocked and a little horrified to see her appearance change. But the man who saved her life has a lot to offer: a black melon to help her heal, job prospects, plans to rid the world of its worst oppressors.

I am Boba Fett, he tells her, as the first of the planet’s binary suns begins to rise. She felt like he had been killed. I was. Left for dead on the sands of Tatooine, like you. I was saved by the Sand People. They welcomed me, treated me as one of their own. I tried to help them. Instead, I had them slaughtered by Nikto speed bikers.

Speed ​​​​bikers defeated Tuskens? she asks. It is highly unlikely.

He asks one thing of Fennec to return his kindness and help him recover his Firespray-Bib Fortunas hangar class ship.

He wants his armor back, literally and figuratively. Without the tribe, it was rendered incomplete; Fate prevented him from becoming what he was meant to be. And his quest for meaning led him to Fennec. He intends to take the throne from Fortunas, he tells her, and forge a more just and fair Tatooine for their kind. Do you want to lead a gotra? she says. Gotra being a Sanskrit word meaning lineage, or clan.

The two infiltrate Jabbas’ palace, more or less quietly, fighting off kitchen droids and Gamorreans along the way, and manage to fly away with Fett’s old ship in the hands of its rightful owner. Good job, he says as they clean the shed. Not bad yourself, Fennec told him.

Once his debt is repaid, Fennec is free to go wherever he pleases. But she wants to stay with Bobas: I’m going for a walk. Together they track down and wipe out the biker gang that killed the Bobas tribe. They hover above the Sarlacc Pit crater, searching for Bobas’ armor, and are in for a surprise when the tentacled beast suddenly attacks the ship, dragging it towards the sand.

Fennec unbuckles his harness and reaches out to flip a switch hanging inside the cockpit; he drops a seismic charge into the creature’s mouth and defeats it for good. Next time, don’t touch my buttons, Boba said, cheerful and perhaps a little flirtatious, like a husband driving his precious Camaro.

Fett tells Shand that he wants her to stay and continue working with him as part of his new career. I can offer you something that no client has, he explains. Loyalty. I will inform you of the success and pledge my life to protect yours.

She is taken aback by this. Living with the Tuskens has made you sweet, she says.

No. It made me strong. You can’t go this far without a tribe.

His physical scars all healed, the daimyo emerges from his bacta pod and seeks out the Wookiee Black Krrsantan in hopes that hell will join their cause. Wars are looming on the horizon and they need all the help they can get.

Fett and Fennec throw a feast for the three families of Mos Espathe Trandoshans, the Aqualish and the Klatooinians and propose that they too work with them to drive the scourge of the Pyke Syndicate from the planet. When these guests ask why they should honor Fett’s claim to the throne, the resentment of Bobas’ pets claws at the ground beneath their feet, shaking the table. The families do not wish to fight for this new daimyo, but they agree to remain neutral in the coming conflict.

Later, Fennec asks how many treasures they have in store.

I have a lot of credits, said Boba. What I lack is muscle.

Credits can buy muscle if you know where to look, she says. And a familiar melody draws us into the end credits: Din Djarin’s theme, the Mandalorian.

The product experts ofRevisedhave all your shopping needs covered. Follow Rated onFacebook,Twitter, andinstagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.