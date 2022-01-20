Peaky Blinders actor Toby Kirkup had cocaine in his system when aneurysm ‘ruptured’, inquest finds

Peaky Blinders actor had cocaine in his system when an aneurysm ‘burst’ and he died, inquest says, as coroner rules hospital not to blame fired the star.

Toby Kirkup, 48, was admitted to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary on August 29, 2020 and was diagnosed with gastritis before being sent home the same day.

But when he returned to his home at Titanic Mills in Linthwaite his condition deteriorated and he died alone after an aneurysm ‘ruptured’, Bradford Coroner’s Court heard.

Mr Kirkup’s family wanted a coroner to investigate the Emmerdale actor’s death because they were concerned about his treatment, the inquest heard.

But a coroner said he was ‘not at all critical’ of the hospital’s decision to send Mr Kirkup home, saying he understood the reason for the discharge.

The inquest concluded that Mr Kirkup died of natural causes after aruptured an aortic arch aneurysm, while a toxicology report found traces of cocaine in his system.

Toby Kirkup (pictured), 48, was admitted to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary on August 29, 2020 and diagnosed with gastritis. He was released but later died at home

A statement from his family, read at the virtual hearing, said Mr Kirkup started using alcohol and drugs at university but had been ‘clean’ since he was went to a rehabilitation center in South Africa almost 10 years before his death.

The family said they believe his death was the result of a “misdiagnosis” and said the focus was on his stomach pains rather than his chest pains.

In the statement, his relatives said they believed the diagnosis wasbased on “a perception of excessive consumption of alcohol and drugs”.

They questioned why Mr Kirkup had been “sent home with lifestyle advice and told to take Gaviscon”, an over-the-counter medicine to relieve heartburn and indigestion, the statement said.

On August 18, just over a week before his death, Mr Kirkup celebrated his birthday and engaged in “recreational drug and alcohol use”, the inquest heard.

Pathologist Dr Karen Ramsden told the court that Mr Kirkup died of bleeding from a ruptured aortic arch aneurysm.

A coroner said he was ‘not at all critical’ of Huddersfield Royal Infirmary’s (pictured) decision to send Mr Kirkup home, saying he understood the reason for the release

She added: “I don’t think we can prove that chronic cocaine use was the cause.”

A toxicology report found traces of cocaine in his system, but the results “did not indicate recent excessive use”.

Pathologist Dr Karen Ramsden said Mr Kirkup died of haemorrhage caused by a ruptured aortic arch aneurysm.

She said: “I don’t think we can prove that chronic cocaine use was the cause.”

Dr Robert Palin, who assessed Mr Kirkup when he attended A&E, said that although the actor went to hospital complaining of chest pain, he did not mention it during the course. of their conversation.

He said Mr Kirkup described pain in his upper abdomen and told the doctor he had used ‘recreational drugs and alcohol to celebrate his birthday the week before’.

Dr Palin told the hearing that an EKG and further tests did not change his opinion that the most likely cause of the pain was gastritis.

He said: ‘I knew nothing of any previous drug use other than what the gentleman told me himself.

Dr Palin told the inquest that Mr Kirkup’s alcohol and drug use ‘did not affect my reasoning in any way’.

Dr. Thomas Davies, consultant in emergency medicine, gave an update on the incident.

He told the inquest the aneurysm would “probably” have been present when he went to hospital, but would probably have been “undetectable”.

Concluding that Mr Kirkup died of natural causes, Deputy Coroner Ian Pears said he was “not at all critical” of the hospital or its decision to discharge the actor.

When Mr Kirkup (pictured) was discharged from hospital and returned home to Titanic Mills in Linthwaite his condition deteriorated and he died alone after an aneurysm 'ruptured'

An inquest concluded that Mr Kirkup died of a ruptured aortic arch aneurysm, while a toxicology report found traces of cocaine in his system, the coroner's court heard of Bradford (pictured).

He continued: “It is quite clear that cardiac procedures were followed.

“I do not criticize at all what happened in the hospital and I understand the reason for the discharge.

“It’s one of those things where, unfortunately, the condition then broke down and became a terminal event.”

Mr Kirkup appeared as a police sergeant in the BBC crime drama Peaky Blinders and also starred in the ITV soap opera Emmerdale.

Her previous performances also include a number of Shakespearean roles for Manchester-based theatre, while her screen credits included an appearance on Channel 4’s The Mill.

He studied drama at the University of Huddersfield and worked as a writer, stagehand, television presenter and actor.

Mr Kirkup, who was also an avid skier, was hoping to start a masters in creative writing at the University of Leeds.

His family’s statement describes him as “a gifted musician, sportsman and actor” who “has helped so many people” with his work in rehabilitation clinics.