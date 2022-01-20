Adam Rippon is married! See her wedding photos





It’s a way to start the new year! Former figure skater and Olympic medalist Adam Rippon announced in a new instagram post that he married fiancé Jussi-Pekka Kajaala on December 2. 31. “SURPRISE WE ARE MARRIED,” Rippon, 32, wrote in the caption (click to see both photos). “One afternoon JP and I looked at each other and said the very classic *romantic* phrase of ‘let’s go now’. So we did. There were only three of us and it was perfect 31/ 12/21” The third person mentioned is their 4-month-old shared pit bull mix, Tony, also seen in the photos. Kajaala, a Finnish real estate broker, also posted similar photos and a video of the pair (well, the trio, since Tony is in the back seat) in a car. He wrote in his caption, “We’re married!! the video is from the real wedding day, December 31, 2021. It was just the three of us and a simple ceremony. Exactly what we wanted. Tony has two happy dads. “ “I think everyone knew we were going to do it and I don’t think anyone knew if we were going to give them a warning or not,” Rippon told People magazine. “And I guess we didn’t even know if we were warning each other. Look, we’re unpredictable.” It was all low-key and inexpensive, with the ceremony performed by a wedding officiant in Encino, California. “We always wanted to do something simple and just the two of us,” Rippon continued. Even their wedding date was unexpected, they simply asked when Maria, the Californian wedding officiant who brought them together, was next available and it turned out to be 1pm on New Years Eve. They were married in the marriage service offices under an archway of fake plants and flowers. “It was like what you would get from the dollar store if you knew you had a wedding in five minutes,” Rippon recalled, “but it was perfect.” The couple met in 2017 at a skating competition in Finland, via a dating app. While Rippon was in the country, they got to know each other and stayed in touch afterwards. They first kissed in Los Angeles in 2018 when Kajaala traveled to the United States to meet her love. Adam Rippon competing in Pyeongchang, South Korea in 2018. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images “Maybe not everyone’s ideal first kiss is at LAX International’s short-lived parking lot, but ours was,” said Rippon, who won a bronze medal at the Olympics. Pyeongchang Winter, TODAY. They weren’t able to see each other for much of 2020 due to the pandemic, but made up for lost time by getting engaged in 2021. As for the wedding, the now-retired skater (who won ‘Dancing with the Stars’ in 2018) says he looks forward to having parties in Finland and the United States once the pandemic subsides. decreases. “I think that’s a telltale sign of being in a good marriage is that I’m glad I did,” Rippon shared with People. “That’s my official quote: ‘How are you feeling?’ I’m glad I did.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.today.com/news/sports/adam-rippon-married-check-details-surprise-nuptials-rcna12783 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

