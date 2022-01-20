Jon Stewart will receive the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor





Jon Stewart may no longer be a nighttime presence in American living rooms, but he’s kept busy making a movie, join twitter, manufacturing cameos on his friend Stephen Colberts Late Show, making his debut, and now, winning a comedy award. The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts announced on Tuesday that it will recognize the 59-year-old former Daily Show political satire and activism host when it presents him with its 23rd annual Mark Twain Award. for American Humor, awarded to individuals who have impacted American society in a manner similar to Twain, at a ceremony on April 24. Stewart, who hosted The Daily Show With Jon Stewart on Comedy Central for 16 years, stepped down in 2015 to pursue other passions including filmmaking and social activism on behalf of 11 first responders. September. Last fall, he launched a new bi-weekly comedy show on Apple TV+, The Trouble with Jon Stewart, which brings together people affected by different parts of a global problem, like war and economic issues, to discuss the path to follow. Deborah F. Rutter, president of the Kennedy Center, said in a statement: For more than three decades, Jon Stewart has illuminated our lives and challenged our spirits by delivering current events and social satire with his wit and wisdom. For me, listening to his TV programs over the years has always been both entertainment and truth.

Previous winners of the Mark Twain Prize include Bill Murray, Dave Chappelle, David Letterman, Eddie Murphy, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett and Ellen DeGeneres. The award has been given annually since 1998, except for pandemic years 2020 and 2021. The award was also presented to Bill Cosby, in 2009, but the Kennedy Center canceled it in 2018 after being convicted of sexual assault. His conviction was overturned by a Pennsylvania court last year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/01/19/arts/television/19jon-stewart-mark-twain-prize.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos