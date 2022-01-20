Bong Joon Ho and Robert Pattinson team up for Warner Bros. sci-fi flick





Parasite Oscar-winning actor Bong Joon Ho has found his next movie. The filmmaker will write and direct an untitled sci-fi film for Warner Bros., with actor Robert Pattinson in talks with the star, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed. The project will be based on Mickey7, a forthcoming novel by author Edward Ashton. Mickey7 is described as that of Andy Wier The Martian meet Blake Crouch Black matter. It centers on Mickey7, a man on an expedition to colonize the ice world Niflheim. This expendable employee takes jobs too risky for anyone else, and when he dies, he regenerates into a clone with most of his memories intact. When Mickey7 is presumed dead, he returns to the mission base to find that a new clone, Mickey8, has taken his place. The book will be published in the first quarter of this year by St. Martin, an imprint of Macmillan. Bong will produce via his Offscreen with Dooho Choi for Kate Street Picture Company and Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner for Plan B, which produced his Netflix film, Okay (2017). Peter Dodd will oversee the studio. Bong was already a highly regarded filmmaker thanks to films such as snowdrops (2013) when his dramatic thriller Parasite took the world by storm in 2019. The story of the twisted dynamic between two families under one roof won the Best Picture Oscar, becoming the first non-English language film to win the award. Bong also won Best Director and shared Best Original Screenplay. The film has grossed $263 million worldwide and has a limited series spin-off for HBO starring Bong and Adam McKay. Pattinson will next appear in theaters in March with the anticipated film The Batman, also for Warner Bros. The actor became world famous in 2008 thanks to his role as Edward Cullen in the dusk franchise, then spent years earning accolades for independent roles in projects such as Good time (2017) and Lighthouse (2019) before returning to the realm of blockbusters with Christopher Nolan Principle in 2020. Bong and Pattinson are replaced by WME. Deadline reported the news for the first time.

