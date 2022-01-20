Hollywood actress Samantha Lockwood talks about Bollywood idol Hrithik Roshan

Recently, actress Samantha Lockwood met Hrithik Roshan, the actress also shared cute photos with Hrithik and shared them on social media. sharing the photos on their social networks, Samantha had them captioned as, Fun to meet this actor who also comes from a movie family, loves action and Hawaiian superstar @hrithikroshan.

In a recent interview, the actress was asked about her meeting with Hrithik Roshan. To that, Samantha replied, “My experience of meeting him has been great. He’s a very nice guy and it was nice talking to him about Hawaii, which is one of my favorite places in the world. I have been there. I’ve been going there since I was a kid. I’ve owned a yoga studio there for about four years. I love this place. So he and I need to talk about it. We talked about movies. He is, of course, a handsome guy, not hard on the eyes.

“He keeps himself in very good shape. He’s just super nice. He has a nice energy. He is very family oriented. He talks a lot about his children. He is hardworking and he always shoots something. It never stops. So that’s another great quality,” she added.

Well, a few days ago a rumor was circulating about Samantha Lockwood that the actress is dating Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Salman Khan. To this, the actress clarified the rumor, saying, “I think people talk a lot. I think people can say a lot about nothing. I met Salman and he’s a very nice guy, that’s all there is to it. So I don’t know where people get that idea from. I mean I met him, I met Hrithik, nobody says anything about me and Hrithik. So, I don’t know where this news comes from, but obviously, it is excessive.

