How to Get Free N95 Masks in Hollywood





LOS ANGELES, CA Hollywood residents will soon be able to get up to three free N95 masks for themselves, thanks to an effort by the Biden administration to distribute 400 million free N95 masks across the country.

White House officials told The New York Times on Wednesday that they plan to ship N95 masks to pharmacies and health centers at the end of this week, and that they aim to make them available in pharmacies around the world. by the end of next week. Officials say they hope the program is in full swing in early February. Administration officials told The Times it was the largest deployment of personal protective equipment in US history. The White House plans to distribute up to three N95 masks per person, in accordance with updated CDC guidelines that N95 masks can be worn by the general public. Previously, due to supply chain issues, the CDC recommended that N95 masks — which the CDC says filter 95% of aerosols and are considered the best protection against the COVID-19 virus — be reserved for medical professionals. health.

The 400 million N95 masks will be released from the strategic national stockpile, which has more than 750 million. While a number of drugstore chains have partnered with the Biden administration to distribute the masks, exact details are still emerging Wednesday morning.

Walgreens said it is partnering with the administration to “make N95 masks in various sizes available free of charge at select Walgreens locations nationwide while supplies last.” “We know masks are an effective way to stop the spread of COVID-19. We are currently finalizing operational details for this program and will provide more information when available,” a Walgreens spokesperson said in a statement. communicated.

