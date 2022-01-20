The Persistent Problem of Islamophobia in Bollywood – The Muslim Skeptic





Rana Ayyub, famous Indian journalist, wrote an editorial in the Washington Post on Sooryavanshi, a Bollywood film released in early November, a box office success, and how it plays with many “Islamophobic tropes”, such as “love jihad”:

She then goes on to elaborate on this, and how all this Islamophobia is facilitated by the rise of Modi, who, the reader should be reminded, was democratically elected by the mass of “peaceful” Hindus in 2014.

In order to show “tolerance towards Islam” in Bollywood, many Muslims, in all innocence if not naively, give the name of “Muslim figures”: the three Khans, actors who have dominated the industry since the 1990s, as well as directors here, screenwriters there, and so on.

However, this “Islam” is artificial. Indeed, Shah Rukh Khan, the greatest of the three Khans, is well known for harboring Hindu idols in his home and letting his children celebrate Hindu festivals, while Salman Khan regularly and mechanically calls himself both Hindu and Hindu. Muslim.

This, of course, makes them ideal for the quintessential Bollywood film to showcase ‘Indian nationalism’ through the ‘uniting’ of religions. The film is titled Amar Akbar Anthony (1977), Amar being the Hindu, Akbar the Muslim and Anthony the Christian. The movie has a famous line from the Christian character, which goes:

One can easily multiply examples of Bollywood stories and songs containing such ideas of Muslims being pushed to promote shirk, but this film is a case study as it is the main theme, and it also became a “classic” still watched today. Another movie, for example, Naseeb (1981), has a song with the following lyrics: Yeh teenon naam hain mother

Allah, Jesus, Ram me hate These three names are all mine

Allah, Jesus and Ram are all mine RELATED: Bollywood songs that are destroying your mn Thus, long before Modi, Muslims were asked to essentially ‘achieve’ their nationalism through religious syncretism, that is, to dilute Islam in order to ‘prove’ their ‘Indianness’, which means himself showing sympathy for Hindu idolatry. As Bollywood scholar Vijay Mishra notes in his 2002 book Bollywood cinema: the temples of desire, this “cultural syncretism” essentially contains “an implicit directive to work within the formal determinants of Hindu culture”, and this was before the Hindu nationalist takeover of India. By the way, let’s compare this syncretic spirit – which often results in false theological equivalences (e.g., “Allah, Rama, Krishna, etc., are different names for the same Being”, as the above couplet essentially shows above) – with the views of Shaykh Ahmad Sirhindi, a 16th century Islamic scholar often called the most influential ‘alim produced in India along with Shah Waliuallah a century later, who wrote in one of his letters: Ram and Krishna whom the Hindus worship are insignificant creatures, and were begotten by their parents. Ram was unable to protect his wife whom Ravan took by force. How can he (Ram) help others? It is a thousand times shameful that some people think that Ram and Krishna are the rulers of all the worlds.. To think that Ram and Rahman are identical is extremely stupid. The creator and the creature can never be one. The controller of the Cosmos was never called Ram and Krishna before the latter was born. What happened after they were born so that they were equated with Allah, and the worship of Ram and Krishna was described as the worship of Allah? May Allah save us! Our prophets who number one lakh and twenty-four thousand have encouraged the created to worship the Creator. The gods of Hindus (on the other hand) encouraged people to worship them (gods) instead. They themselves are misguided and mislead others. See, how the (two) ways are different! Rana Ayyub, among all the “Islamophobic tropes” of this film, highlighted that of “Love Jihad”. There is a lot of academic literature on “Love Jihad”, with scholars saying it all stems from demographic fears and sexual frustration, but Hindu nationalists often speak of “secular lies”. So let’s listen to Bhavara Meghavai in his autobiography instead. I couldn’t be a hindu (2020), basically how as a Dalit he could not thrive in the RSS, the main Hindu nationalist organization: From my days in the shakhas, I had often heard that one of the main ambitions of Muslim men was to have sex with a Hindu woman at least once in their life. They believe it brings them savab, or a reward in heaven. It is this desire that drives them. It was hard to believe at first, but as it repeated itself over and over again, I began to accept it as truth. They would say, look at Muslim students in school or college, they are less interested in studies and more attracted to Hindu girls. Gradually it dawned on me that Muslim boys were indeed only interested in getting Hindu girls to fall in love with them..

(…)

A rising young leader at the time opined that it was because Muslim men ate meat while Hindu men were vegetarians. Non-vegetarian food increases libido, while the sattvik vegetarian diet of Hindu men stifles sexual desire. A Sanghi lawyer once said, you know what, the root of their attraction is circumcision, Hindu women can’t resist this aspect of Muslim men. I didn’t understand much about it at the time. Later, I certainly rethought many of these beliefs, but during my childhood, the stories became deeply rooted in my mind. Interesting insecurities. RELATED: Cannibalism and Necrophilia in Traditional Hinduism: The Case of Kali

