Hilary Duff felt Hollywood ageism at 30 after Lizzie McGuire – SheKnows





Hollywood celebrities have recently shed light on the harsh realities of ageism in Hollywood and how difficult it can be to be seen and heard over 40. Well, Hilary Duff has dropped a jaw-dropping revelation about her own career and how she faced age discrimination at an even younger age. Related story

Duff faced an iconic Disney Channel role when she was 18. Lizzie McGuire anchored the actress in the stereotype of the child-star from which it was difficult to escape. “’Oh, she’s too famous. She’s too nice. We know her as Lizzie McGuire,” she said. Restlessness in a recent interview. “I’m like, ‘Why are you calling me back then? Damn, don’t waste my time. I’m driving to Venice for this shit!’ I was like, ‘I’m me! I’m Hilary, not that person. He’s a masked person. While casting directors sometimes don’t think outside the box after a performer has taken on a well-known role, Duff was dying “to be seen as a person outside of a character.” She joked, “I was like, ‘If I hear that name [Lizzie McGuire] once again!'” In a touching Instagram post, @paulinaporizkov once again challenges the beauty industry and pushes the conversation on ageism. https://t.co/oJBAG5Yith —SheKnows (@SheKnows) January 14, 2022 And of course trends in the entertainment industry change over time and now they have gone from being prejudiced young to being too old at the age of 30 (what???). “The young people were not taken seriously”, how i met your father star explained. “Now it’s like you’re not 19, there’s no way you’re going to break. If you’re 30, you’re too old. And that’s amazing and I’m so happy for them. But when I was riding, I was really trying to break the mould… It was a really tough time. It’s frustrating to hear that Hollywood continues to turn its back on ageism, especially when it’s women artists who talk about it most openly. But the more celebrities push the narrative, the more likely people’s ears will perk up and listen — and realize that women have so much to offer at any age. Before you go, click here to see all the famous women who have spoken out against ageism.

