Gaspard Ulliel, actor of Moon Knight, dies at 37 after a skiing accident

Gaspard Ulliel, a French actor who was to appear in the upcoming Marvel series Moon Knight, has died following a skiing accident. He was 37 years old.

The accident happened on Tuesday while Mr Ulliel was skiing at Espace San Bernardo de La Rosire in the Northern Alps, the ski resort said.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death of our friend and colleague Gaspard Ulliel, spokesperson for Walt Disney. Co.

said in a statement. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this time.

Representatives for the actor did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

Mr. Ulliel is perhaps best known around the world for his portrayal of young Hannibal Lecter in the 2007 film Hannibal Rising and for starring opposite French actress Audrey Tautou in 2004’s A Very Long Engagement. He won the Csar 2017 prize for best actor, the French equivalent of an Oscar, for his leading role in Xavier Dolans’ film, It’s only the end of the world. He was nominated for the same award for his portrayal of fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent in a 2014 biopic.

Earlier in his career, he won the Csar for most promising male newcomer in 2005, an award for which he was also nominated in 2003 and 2004.

Gaspard Ulliel as Hannibal Lecter in Hannibal Rising in 2007.

Photo:



MGM/Everett collection





In the upcoming Marvels Moon Knight series, Mr. Ulliel plays Anton Mogart/Midnight Man. The TV series stars Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy and premieres March 30 on Disney+.

Outside of film, Mr. Ulliel served as a Chanel ambassador for 12 years, the company said, appearing in advertisements for the Bleu de Chanel men’s fragrance. He will be greatly missed, said the French fashion house.

French officials, actors and fans shared their condolences as news of his death spread on Wednesday, praising the cast’s talent and the steady rise of French cinema and beyond.

Gaspard Ulliel grew up with cinema and cinema grew with him. They were madly in love, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said in a tweet translated from French.

Mr Dolan, who directed Mr Ulliel in It’s Only the End of the World, said the actor had transformed his life. Director Peter Webber, who worked with Mr. Ulliel on Hannibal Rising, said he had fond memories of working with him. Rest in peace, dear friend, Mr. Webber wrote in a tweet.

The Cannes Film Festival has described Mr. Ulliel as part of a generation of actors shaping the future of French cinema.

He has always known how to choose his films and determine the direction of his career, which has never ceased to be full of promise, the film festival said in a press release. He gave so much and we will never forget him.

Jean Dujardin, who won the best actor Oscar for the film The Artist in 2011, shared an image of Mr Ulliel on his Instagram account with a black heart emoji.

Write to Jennifer Calfas at [email protected]