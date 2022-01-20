Venice and Hollywood pilot expanded unarmed response to non-emergency incidents involving homeless Angelenos – Streetsblog Los Angeles

Earlier this month, council member Mike Bonin announced some sort of expansion of the Crisis and Incident Response through Community-Led Engagement (CIRCLE) pilot program designed to reduce interactions between people experiencing a mental health emergency and armed police responses. CIRCLE operators and crisis response teams began responding to diverted 911 calls, including those related to homeless people involving wellness checks, loitering, indecency, noise disturbance and l elimination of needles in the pilot program areas of Venice and Hollywood.

CIRCLE was announced last November by Mayor Eric Garcetti. Initially, the program deployed teams on the street to foster relationships with people experiencing homelessness. With the expansion of the program, when someone calls 911 in Hollywood or Venice for a non-emergency issue involving someone experiencing homelessness, the call will be routed to CIRCLE teams instead of the police. The pilot program is only expected to run until June 30, 2022.

“We are actively reviewing and updating the way we manage the delivery of health services, especially for people who are not only homeless, but also struggling with mental health and addiction issues,” said said board member Mitch O’Farrell, who represents Hollywood in a press release last November. “The CIRCLE program will help us meet people where they are and enable practitioners to respond thoughtfully to people’s complex needs, without compromising public safety.

Hollywood and Venice may seem like odd choices to launch a pilot program on homelessness because Council members who represent regions have clashed over homelessness-related actions and often vote differently on legislation regarding sweeps, cleanings and raising awareness. Following a sweep of Echo Park last summer in the O’Farrell neighborhood that included an armed police presence and clashes with protesters, Bonin even took the rare step of criticizing the actions of a city council member inside the ward he represents. However, when it comes to the CIRCLE program, the two seem to be on the same page.

“By enabling outreach teams and trained individuals to respond, we can provide the most appropriate intervention – whether through mental health, a licensed behavioral health clinician, a community ambassador or light sanitation work – we can de-escalate situations as they arise and refer people to local service providers,” wrote Bonin on a Facebook post announcing the expansion.

For years, Bonin has pushed to move away from armed police responses to numerous 911 calls to a system with crisis response teams made up of counselors, social workers and medical professionals. when there is no immediate threat to someone’s well-being. These types of unarmed intervention programs have proven effective in other municipalities, including the CAHOOTS (Crisis Assistance Helping on the Streets) program in Eugene, Oregon. In the fall of 2020, Bonin hosted CAHOOTS Manager Ben Adam Climer on What’s Next LA? podcast to promote the idea of ​​bringing CAHOOTS or a similar program to Los Angeles.

But, CIRCLE is not CAHOOTS. Some of the differences between the two programs are that CAHOOTS is available citywide, not just in certain communities. CAHOOTS also covers many types of mental health and non-emergency situations, not just those involving someone experiencing homelessness.

There are many obstacles and issues that CIRCLE must resolve to be successful; these include: How will 911 operators work with the CIRCLE team? Are there enough CIRCLE employees to respond to calls? How can CIRCLE workers help people experiencing homelessness if the reception and short-term housing systems are already overstretched? How, if at all, can CIRCLE handle local hosts who are literally advocating on social media to lie to 911 operators ensure armed responses to non-violent incidents.

For advocates of homeless Angelenos, reducing points of contact between homeless people and untrained police officers is a laudable goal. Without being able to offer support, there will likely be little benefit to the person who receives the 911 call. It is certainly no secret that the social safety net for the homeless is overloaded in the city and county of Los Angeles. Over the years, Streetsblog has documented how the shortage of supportive and affordable housing is causing backlogs in an entire system that should help people transition from life on the streets to temporary and then permanent housing. Every night in Los Angeles, tens of thousands of people live on the streets and only a handful of shelter beds are available.

When Mayor Eric Garcetti announced his 2021-2022 budget, there were $3 million earmarked for Urban Alchemy to run the CIRCLE program. However, after an outcry from other service providers over the no-tender contract, the city announced a tender for the project. Urban Alchemy ultimately won the grant, with the RFP competition resulting in a pilot program nearly 15% cheaper than the mayor originally anticipated, just under $2.6 million.

The budget only includes $21 an hour for crisis practitioners who will be the people on the street answering calls. While full numbers aren’t available, people with knowledge of other proposals say that salary number is too low to attract the strongest applicants.

For comparison, the CAHOOTS program offers a range of $15-18 for similar positions. living wage for Los Angeles County is calculated at $19.35 by the MIT Living Wage Calculator for an adult without children. For someone living in Eugene Oregon living wage is $15.72 the two programs therefore offer salaries that are arguably comparable to an estimated living wage.

Urban Alchemy was a controversial choice for the program. In addition to CIRCLE, Urban Alchemy runs the city’s mobile shower and toilet program, has “clean teams” working on the streets with encampments and several temporary accommodations. Urban Alchemy employs formerly homeless people for its outreach teams, which generally results in greater compassion and insight into the experiences of those currently experiencing homelessness. However, UA’s role in the aforementioned Echo Park evictions last summer — and their presence in other homeless sweeps — has made them unpopular with defenders.

You may have seen our Skid Row Clean team in your area. The team of homeless and formerly homeless residents of the community get up every morning at 5 a.m. to prevent the accumulation of trash and debris in the city of LA pic.twitter.com/boiBFQrX7I — Urban Alchemy (@UrbanAlchemyUA) January 14, 2022

AU outreach teams have been on the ground in Venice and Hollywood since the announcement of the CIRCLE program in November. They are already working with local 911 call centers and the LAPD to hopefully ensure a smooth transition to CIRCLE responses when appropriate.

A final obstacle, which it seems almost surreal to talk about, is that some reactionary residents housed in Venice are actively advising people to lie when calling 911 to encourage an armed response, whether necessary or not. This advice is reckless for several reasons, not the least of which is that if/when a dangerous crime is reported, CIRCLE teams would not be the ones sent. That would be LAPD. The tips seem primarily intended to criticize Bonin and the CIRCLE program he ran.

CIRCLE and Board Member Offices are aware of this social media campaign and do not believe it has the reach necessary to affect the overall effectiveness of the program. However, any time the police are brought in when a CIRCLE team would be better, it would waste police resources – and undermine the ability of CIRCLE teams and the police to do their job effectively.

Of course, there are plenty of people in Venice (and Hollywood) who have a different point of view. Mike Bravo is a lifelong resident of Venice and a member of the Neighborhood Council who considers programs such as CIRCLE to be long overdue.

I don’t understand how it hasn’t already happened,” he said in a phone interview about CIRCLE. “It makes too much sense, and the fact that it’s not happening is already testament to the irrationality of the response in some of the gentrified communities.”