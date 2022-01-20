West Hollywood park and pool to open in April





The City of West Hollywood is thrilled to announce that the new Aquatic and Recreation Center (ARC) at West Hollywood Park will soon be opening its doors. The expected date of completion and opening is April 2022. Considered a true gathering space for a variety of programs, events, sports and recreation, the ARC is now nearing completion. The project has experienced unforeseen delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain disruptions. The City enthusiastically anticipates the opening of the ARC to the community. The City is also moving quickly in a phased approach to opening newly improved park facilities. El Tovar Place is now open to reestablish a connection between N. San Vicente Boulevard, the five-story parking structure at West Hollywood Park, N. Robertson Boulevard and West Hollywood Park. Also now open: The West Hollywood Library Pedestal Garage provides parking for library staff and patrons during library hours. While the new facilities at West Hollywood Park may be open to the public after security checks and final approvals, the city will welcome community members over the coming weeks to enjoy amenities such as children’s playgrounds. updated and Robertson Gardens park with new picnic areas and a new permanent addition to the city’s public art program:Parallel Perpendicularby artist Phillip K. Smith III. Safety inspections and finishes are underway for the new 75,000 square foot, four-level aquatic and recreation center. The ARC will include two rooftop swimming pools and a multi-sport court that will host a variety of sports such as basketball, volleyball and dodgeball. It will also include five community meeting rooms and a boardroom, offices for recreation services staff, a Tiny Tot program classroom, a public-access television studio and lockers. The construction is part of improvements in Phase II of the West Hollywood Park Master Plan, which follows the addition of small and large dog parks with shade trees, small mounds and grass patios for resting. romp and water stations. West Hollywood Park, when fully open, will have newly expanded green space and an outdoor exercise circuit for adults. Soon plans will go ahead for the AIDS Monument, a collaboration between the Foundation for a National AIDS Monument (FAM), artist Dan Tobin and the City of West Hollywood. The AIDS monument will be located in the park’s expanded open space along N. San Vicente Boulevard. It will be a visually distinct and tranquil area to experience in many ways. For updates on West Hollywood Park, please visitwww.weho.org/whparkproject.

