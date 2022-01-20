Comedian and actor Marlon Wayans visits the Music Hall in Detroit





It’s been on our TV and movie screens for the past three decades, and now actor Marlon Wayans will bring his stand-up comedy routine to the stage at the Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts this week. Wayans, 49, comes from a talented family and has starred with his brother Shawn Wayans in numerous projects. Marlon has also had dramatic roles in movies, including 2000’s “Requiem for a Dream” and most recently as Aretha Franklin’s ex-husband Ted White in the 2021 biopic “Respect.” Wayans said working on “Respect” with Jennifer Hudson as Franklin was “like going to church.” “Because the woman sang live. Every time you see her sing (in the movie), she sings live,” Wayans told the Detroit News. “I thought it was amazing that she could do that, take after take after take, and hit the target and kill it.” Wayans said that to prepare for his role, he didn’t have much work to capture White’s demeanor other than an old TV interview. “We’re so different, because I’ve never hit a woman. I don’t know what it is,” he said. “So I had to dig deep and say, what kind of man would hit a woman? A hurt man. Hurt people are hurt people and I know Aretha’s not stupid, and no woman is stupid .” He said that with his role as White, his place was not to judge anyone, but to honor Franklin. “I wanted to play the complexities of a character who was charming, and that’s how he landed her, and her intentions were good, but at the same time she’s so damaged that when she starts to have success , he can’t take it anymore and he comes undone.” In addition to the release of “Respect” in August, Wayans also released a new stand-up special on HBO Max titled “You Know What It Is.” Filmed outdoors in Miami, he’s full of energy throughout the hour, going from rude stand-up to supportive dad. “I try to shed light on all the dark things in my life,” he says of his onstage material. “I love that people can come to my show and not feel victimized and not feel like I’m going to talk about a certain sect of people. I’m talking about myself. Watch me go to therapy. He said touring during a pandemic can cause anxiety. Some of his recent dates have taken him across the country from coast to coast, including some shows in Hawaii, but he has a job to do. “I’m keeping it safe, I’m vaccinated,” he said, adding that he had recently recovered from a bout of COVID-19 in the fall. “I think of it like anything else, you know. You have to be careful, but I have a job to do and it makes people laugh and we all need it right now. And it’s been great, the crowds were great, the laughs were great.” [email protected] Twitter: @melodybaetens Marlon Wayan 8 p.m. Fri. Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts 350 Madison, Detroit (313) 887-8500 musichall.org Tickets start at $50

