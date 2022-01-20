Classic fantasy fans haven’t been able to revisit JRR Tolkiens’ Lord of the Rings universe in live-action since 2014, when the last Hobbit movie was released. Luckily, Amazon is producing a full TV series, called “Rings of Power,” set in Middle-earths Second Age, featuring an all-new cast of characters we haven’t seen on screen yet. (Well, most of them, if the rumors of a younger Aragorn showing up are true.) As development on the show ramps up, there’s been some casting news for us. give some clues as to where this plotline of the Lord of the Rings series might go. So we’ve gone ahead and rounded up all of the confirmed characters and actors who will be playing a role, as well as a few actors from the movies who have confirmed they won’t be returning.

Read on for every cast member and character we know about Amazon Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power so far.

Amazon’s Lord of the Rings cast and characters

Who We Know Will Be Part of Amazon’s Lord of the Rings

Joseph Mawle as the villain

Joseph Mawle is probably best known for his small but significant role in Game of Thrones as Benjen Stark, uncle of the Stark children and brother of Sean Beans Ned Stark. He has also had roles in Sense8, Birdsong, 2015s In the Heart of the Sea and the current series MotherFatherSon.

Mawle has been reported to play the role of a villain in The Lord of the Rings. Considering the Amazons series is set in the Second Age, that could mean a lot of things. The Second Age ends with the defeat of the armies of Saurons at the hands of the Last Alliance of Elves and Men, so it’s entirely possible that Sauron could play a role. While Amazon is aiming for a villain on a smaller scale, the Second Age was also where the Ringwraiths were created and encapsulates the War of the Rings between Sauron and the Elves. If this is all a bit confusing, just read our explanation of Middle-earths Second Age and what it means for Amazons show.

Robert Aramayo

Aramayo is best known for playing a young Ned Stark in Game of Thrones, via flashback. He also plays Sgt. Major Atkins in The King’s Man. Mindhunter fans will recognize him as serial killer Elmer Wayne Henley.

Aramayo is rumored to be playing a character named Beldor, who fans believe could be Elrond, due to his character description implying that he is a politically savvy, yet reserved man.

Morfydd Clark

Clark’s credits include The Personal History of David Copperfield, Pride and Prejudice and Zombies and Crawl.

Clark confirmed Squire she will play a younger version of Galadriel, queen of the elves, who then helped the community after their murderous journey through the mines of Moria.

Benjamin Walker

Walker is arguably best known in geek film circles for playing Abraham Lincoln in, you guessed it, Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter. He also played the super-powered empath Erik Gelden in season three of Jessica Jones.

Ishmael Cruz-Cordoba

Cordova is a Puerto Rican actor, with credits including Miss Bala, The Catch and the Twi’lek Qin in Disney Plus’ The Mandalorian.

Cordova is rumored to play a character named Calenon, a brooding but handsome soldier and adventurer.

Markella Kavenagh as Tyra

Markella Kavenagh has previously starred in smaller series like The Cry, Romper Stomper and Picnic at Hanging Rock. Deadline reports she’ll be playing a character named Tyra, though we still have no confirmation of that from Amazon, of course. According to CBR, leaked audition tapes indicate that Tyra is an elven character, with a benevolent personality. Audition tapes are often placeholders, especially with spoiler-sensitive shows like this, so don’t put too much weight on it just yet.

Maxime Baldry

Baldry is a British actor, with credits including Strike Back, Mr. Bean’s Holiday and a single episode of Doctor Who.

Baldry is rumored to play a younger version of Isildur, Aragorn’s ancestor and king who secured Sauron’s ring.

Ema Horvath

Horvath’s credits include The Mortuary Collection, What Lies Below, Don’t Look Deeper, and more.

Horvath is rumored to be playing an original character named Shay, daughter of Elendil, the Numenorean king who was slain by Sauron in the final battle for the Ring. This would also make her a sister to Isildur.

Nazanin Boniadi

Boniadi’s credits include Homeland, How I Met Your Mother and Hotel Mumbai.

Cynthia Addai-Robinson

Addai-Robinson’s credits include Starz’ Power, the CW series Arrow (where she played Amanda Waller) Chicago Med, and other TV series and movies since 2002. It is currently unknown what role she will play in Rings of Power. .

Trystan Gravelle

Gravelle is a Welsh actor, with credits including 2017’s Beast, Sky’s A Discovery of Witches and 2011’s Anonymous. It’s unclear what role he’ll play in Rings of Power.

Pierre Mullan

Mullan is a Scottish actor known for his role as Syd in Children of Men, Ted Narracott in War Horse and Ridgeway in Underground Railroad. He also played James Delos in HBO’s Westworld and Jacob Snell in Ozark.

Auguste Prew

Prew credits include Kick-Ass 2, The Morning Show, the Borgias, and others.

Charles Edwards

Edwards is a British actor best known for playing Princess Elizabeth’s secretary, Martin Charteris, in The Crown. His other credits include a small role in Batman Begins, HBO’s The Witches and Downton Abbey.

Lenny Henry

Henry is a British actor, perhaps best known for playing the shrunken head in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. He also stars in the upcoming Witcher: Blood Origin series. His other credits include Broadchurch, the clay animated film The Pirates and The Syndicate.

Alex Tarant

Tarrant’s credits include Vegas, SeaChange and NCIS, Hawai’i

Simon Merrel

Merrells is a British actor, with credits including History Channel’s Knightfall, Spartacus’ Marcus Crassus and Amazon’s Good Omens.

Lloyd Owen

Owen is a British actor, with credits including Apollo 18, The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones, and perhaps most interesting to IGN readers, calamitous corporate executive Ted Faro in Horizon Zero Dawn.

Thusitha Jayasundera

Jayasundera is a Sri Lankan actor, with credits including Jackie Chan’s The Foreigner, Humans and Broadchurch.

Other actors

Other Rings of Power cast members include: Lloyd Owen, Amelie Child Villiers, Geoff Morrell, Kip Chapman, Sara Zwangobani, Will Fletcher, Fabian McCallum, Will Fletcher, Maxine Cunliffe, Leon Wadham, Peter Tait, Ian Blackburn, Anthony Crum, Daniel Weyman, Owain Arthur, Tom Budge, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Megan Richards, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete.

Who We Know Won’t Be Part of Amazon’s Lord of the Rings

Andy Serkis as Gollum

The man behind many digital faces will not reprise his role as Gollum/Smeagol. For one thing, Smeagol was born in the Third Age, well past the period of the Amazons Lord of the Rings series. Serkis himself has been pretty candid about not appearing in the new series, and he cites a good reason.

“Oh boy, look, I mean…I don’t think so,” Serkis said. CinemaBlend. “And if I was someone making them, they obviously want to start over and create something new. And that’s how it should be.”

Serkis continued his reflection by citing The Jungle Book and its various reinterpretations (including the version he made).

“That’s what you do with great classic works,” Serkis said. “Like [The Jungle Book]. It supports repetition and it supports reinterpretation. And I think he needs a new set of ears and eyes, and I’m sure that’s how they’ll go.”

Orlando Bloom as Legolas

Orlando Bloom was on tap earlier in 2019 saying he had no conversations about appearing on Amazon’s show.

“I don’t know how they’re going to approach it, I haven’t had any conversations about it,” Bloom said, but pointed out that he’s probably done everything with Legolas in the process. framework of the films of Peter Jackson. “I like to think of myself as ageless, but I don’t know where I would fit in this world. If you say as Legolas, they probably have a 19-year-old kid who’s ready to go and the hell is doing a excellent work .”

Logistically, this is another difficult problem. JRR Tolkien has never given concrete details on how old Legolas is, but educated guesses from the fan community put it at over 5,000 years old around the time of The Fellowship of the Ring. This places his birth somewhere near the end of the Second Age at the earliest. He was never mentioned in the Last Alliance of Elves and Men either, so don’t expect him to even play a tertiary role.

Peter Jackson is not involved

Jackson, who directed the three original Lord of the Rings films and the three Hobbit films, told French publication Allocine he would not be involved with the Amazons show.

I’m not involved with the Lord of the Rings series at all,” Jackson said. “I understand that my name might come up, but nothing is happening with me on this project.”

Poultry

Although he was originally cast in an unidentified role, Poulter confirmed to NME that a scheduling conflict made the pursuit impossible. Poulter’s credits include Bandersnatch, Midsommar and Netflix’s Maze Runner.

Who is supposed to be part of Amazon’s Lord of the Rings

A young Aragorn

Previous rumors indicated that a young Aragorn could be considered in the Amazons Lord of the Rings series, but unless they use him as a framing device, we can assume he won’t make an appearance. . The rumor came from a fan store known as The One Ring, which has been reliable in the past, but this one just doesn’t verify.

Aragorn was also born well into the Third Age, and while he lived a far longer life than a normal human (thanks, Dunedain blood!), you can’t just pop him a few thousand years before that. is actually alive.

You can read more details about The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power here, or find out how the team created the opening credits sequence using zero CGI.

Joseph Knoop is a writer/producer/resident Gollum for IGN.