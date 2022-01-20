Samantha Lockwood raves about Hrithik Roshan: He’s not hard on the eyes’ | Bollywood

Hollywood actress Samantha Lockwood, who met actor Hrithik Roshan last month, has now congratulated him in a new interview. Samantha was spotted earlier attending Salman Khan’s birthday party.

Last month, Samantha posted photos with Hrithik on Instagram. She captioned it, Fun to meet this actor who also comes from a movie family, loves action and Hawaiian superstar @hrithikroshan.”

In a new interview with India Today, Samantha opened up about meeting Hrithik and called him a handsome guy. She said: “My experience meeting him was great. He’s a really nice guy and it was nice talking to him about Hawaii, which is one of my favorite places in the world. I went there I’ve been going there since I was a kid I owned a yoga studio there for about four years I love the place so he and I got to talk about it We talked about the movies We talked about the movies. He is, of course, a handsome guy, not hard on the eyes.”

She also explained what she likes about Hrithik, she said he keeps himself in very good shape. He’s just super nice. He has a nice energy. He is very family oriented. He talks a lot about his children. He works hard and he always pulls something off. It never stops. So that’s another great quality.

Samantha made headlines earlier after rumors of her alleged relationship with actor Salman Khan started doing the rounds. Earlier this month, Samantha denied the rumours. She told Bollywood Hungama, “I think people talk a lot. I think people can say a lot about nothing. I met Salman and he’s a very nice guy, that’s all he can say. there’s something to say about it So I don’t know where people I mean I met him I met Hrithik no one says anything about me and Hrithik So I don’t know where from this news, but obviously, it is disproportionate.

Samantha is the daughter of Star Trek’s Gary Lockwood, best known for her role as Cindy Patterson on Hawaii Five-0.