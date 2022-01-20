Record quarter for filming in LA obscures complicated history of Hollywood recovery

Filming in Los Angeles hit a record high in the fourth quarter of last year as Hollywood recovered from the COVID-19 slump.

But data for the full year reflected a more complex narrative for local film and television production activity, with uncertainty continuing into 2022.

The quarter that ended in December set an all-time record of 10,780 filming days in Greater Los Angeles, according to FilmLA, the nonprofit organization that administers filming permits for the city and county. The tally was 4% higher than the previous three-month record of 10,359 shooting days set in the last quarter of 2018.

FilmLA’s data includes shoot days for feature films, television and commercials, as well as other productions such as student films and music videos.

The fourth quarter marked a 6% increase over the previous three months and a 46% jump over the same period in 2020, reflecting the industry’s continued rebound from pandemic-related restrictions and delays for film and television sets.

However, the data for the full year paints a complicated picture of the entertainment industry’s return to work, which has followed the ebbs and flows of the ever-changing public health situation.

The total number of shooting days for 2021 was 37,709, up about 3% from the pre-pandemic year of 2019. But the annual total fell below the peak of 39,627 set in 2016, as well as counts recorded in 2017 and 2018.

Filming in 2021 was down 1.6% from the average for the four years before the pandemic, FilmLA said. Last year got off to a slow start as networks, studios and production companies halted productions amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.

While FilmLA President Paul Audley called the latest report “encouraging,” he also sounded a warning note, noting that the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus return to work plans hampered at the beginning of this year.

This is an encouraging report for most metrics, but how production will develop in 2022 remains uncertain at this time, Audley said in a statement. While 2021 got off to a slow start, the new year is causing filmmakers to be cautious, with many studios and production companies delaying their return to filming. Our hope is that 2022 follows a similar trajectory to last year with a slow and responsible start and a strong end to the year.

Television continued to be the largest category, taking over as movies struggled. Television productions accounted for 4,925 shooting days in the last three-month period, similar to the previous two quarters.

For the full year, TV contributed a record 18,560 filming days, up 37% from 2019, reflecting strong demand for TV programming. Nearly half of filming days recorded by FilmLA last year were for television production, the group said. Shows filmed locally during the quarter included CW’s “All American”, FX’s “Snowfall” and HBO’s “Euphoria”.

Feature films, meanwhile, were hammered in the quarter, contributing just 907 shooting days. That was down 17% from the average for the fourth quarters of 2016 to 2019. Last year ended with a total of 3,406 shooting days for feature films, down 19% from than the pre-COVID-19 annual average, FilmLA reported.

Locally shot films included four Netflix movies: “Me Time,” “Your Place or Mine,” “The Gray Man” and an untitled image of Jonah Hill.

Commercials were more stable, ending the fourth quarter with 1,249 shooting days, down slightly from the pre-COVID-19 quarterly average of 1,277. Commercial production generated 5,319 shooting days on the whole year, down 3% compared to the average of the four years preceding the arrival of COVID-19.

In addition to television, the quarterly production record was also driven by a category FilmLA refers to as “other,” which includes stills, student films, documentaries, music videos and various licensed events.

These projects generated 3,699 shooting days from October to December, an increase of 46% over the third quarter. However, the full year total for “other” (10,424 shooting days) was nearly 24% lower than the pre-COVID-19 average.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.